Preliminary hearing set in escape case

LEAVENWORTH — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who is accused of stealing a truck while escaping from the state prison.

The hearing for Cal Henry Green is scheduled for July 29 in Leavenworth County District Court. The date for the hearing was set Friday when Green appeared in court.

Green, 36, is charged with aggravated escape from custody and theft. He is accused of leaving the grounds of LCF without permission Jan. 7 while on a work assignment. He allegedly drove away in a truck, which later was found abandoned in Kansas City, Kan.

Green was apprehended Jan. 10 in Independence, Mo.

Green is serving a sentence at LCF following an aggravated battery conviction in Wyandotte County, according to a Kansas Department of Corrections website.