The Salina Liberty will finally be done with Champions Indoor Football divisional rival Sioux City tonight.

Problem is, based on two previous meetings between the teams, that might not be such a good thing for Salina.

The Liberty, who entertain Sioux City at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Tony's Pizza Events Center, are 2-0 against the Bandits. Both teams are 4-3 and tied for the all-important second-place slot in the CIF Northern Division.

The top two teams in each division advance to the postseason playoffs.

Salina picked up its first victory of the season on March 30 against the Bandits, a 65-45 home decision, then on April 27 in Sioux City, came from behind and won 51-49 on a safety with six seconds left.

The Liberty followed that victory on May 4 by scoring a touchdown with 14 seconds left to upend Duke City at home, 29-22, but lost at Southern Division leader Amarillo two weeks ago, 82-61 in their most recent game.

While Salina was off last week, Sioux City won its third straight, 79-71, over Amarillo. The previous Saturday the Bandits knocked off Oklahoma City, 61-54.

For Salina, running back Tracy Brooks leads CIF in rushing with 441 yards for an average of 63 a game and quarterback Andrew Jackson has thrown for 1,390 yards while ranking third in the league with 31 touchdown passes.

Dillon Turner has completed 64.8 percent of his passes since taking over at quarterback for Sioux City five games ago. Linebacker Zac Schleuger leads the league in tackles with 8.6 per game.