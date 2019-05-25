MESA, Ariz. — Ben Hadden's magical run at the NAIA Men's Golf Championships finally came to an end, and one round too soon.

Hadden, the Kansas Wesleyan senior who held a two-shot lead after each of the first three rounds, ran into early trouble Saturday at Las Sendas Golf Club and never recovered. Yet despite bogeys on four of the first five holes on the way to a 5-over-par 76, he still finished in a tie for fourth place, just one stroke behind winner Mark Johnson of Coastal Georgia.

Johnson, who shot an even-par 71 in the final round, won a three-way playoff for first with a 2-over 286 total. Alec Dutkowsky of Taylor (Ind.) and British Columbia's Logan Carver also finished at 286, with Hadden and Northwestern Ohio's Lewis Scott at 287.

"Didn't finish the way I wanted," Hadden said afterward on his Twitter account. "This one is going to hurt for a while, but I'm so thankful for all the support I've had the last 3 days. KWU, thank you for everything you've done for me the past 2 years."

Hadden started the day two shots ahead of team champion Texas Wesleyan's Victor Miren, who also struggled with a final-round 77. But bogeys on Nos. 1, 2, 4 and 5, was not the start he was looking for.

He played the four par 5s, which had been his bread and butter all week, in 1-over with two bogeys before closing the round with a birdie 4 — his only one of the round — on No. 18.

Texas Wesleyan won the team title with a four-day 1,166 total, followed by Coastal Georgia at 1,175 and Oklahoma City at 1,182. Kansas Wesleyan was 13th with a 1,214 after matching its best round Friday with a 299.

Coleman Houk, who led the Coyotes on Friday with a 72, finished in a tie for 33rd overall at 298, while Logan Vacca tied for 67th with a 313 and Troy Watson tied for 76th with 316 to round out the team score. Pat Mercer, the fifth member of the team, closed with his best round of 81 for a 354 total.