Today's Birthday (05/25/19). Take your partnership to new levels this year. Strengthen shared financial infrastructures. Get a personal income boost this summer, before shifting tides with a collaborative venture. By next winter, that tide turns to silver, inspiring new financial directions. Together, you're greater than your sum.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Review priorities from a comfortable spot. Handle urgent matters, and postpone what you can. Rest and recuperate without fuss or great expense.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Don't keep pushing against a roadblock. Stop and reassess with your team. Review strategies and refine for efficiency. Friends can be especially helpful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- A professional challenge or puzzle could slow the action or cause a mess. Take charge. Reach out to teammates and colleagues. Share information and resources.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially curious. Not everything you discover is beautiful. Your exploration also reveals hidden dirt. Avoid conflict. Stick to reliable routes and connections.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Don't offer to pay for everything. Take stock and consider future goals. Keep reducing debt. Maintain clear records with a financial collaboration.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Strategize your moves together to avoid duplicating or missing efforts. In the busy shuffle things can get lost. You don't have to do everything. Cooperate.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Move faster to meet rising demand. Physical efforts reap results. Watch your step, and stay focused to avoid accidents. Balance with good food and rest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Your romantic ideas may not play out as planned. Keep a sense of humor, and clean messes as they occur. Avoid expense or fuss. Relax together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Relax in the comforts of home. Cook up something delicious with friends and family. Enjoy domestic projects to beautify your home and garden.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Communication flows with greater ease, although it may not always be good news. Challenge old assumptions. Put aside small concerns. Connect and share.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Profitable ventures are worth pursuing. Get your ducks in a row. Stay in communication about financial transactions, negotiations and decisions. Celebrate positive balances.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Take charge of your destiny. Imagine a personal dream realized. What would it take? Invite your talented friends to participate. Create something wonderful.