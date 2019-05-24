AAA predicts that nearly 43 million Americans will take a trip this Memorial Day Weekend. And most of them, 37.6 million, will be traveling by car.

As people prepare to hit the roads, local law enforcement officials are offering a few safety reminders.

With recent heavy rainfall across a large region of the United States, Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley suggests drivers be mindful of potential flooding.

He suggests people check to see if any roads are closed along their planned travel routes.

“If you do encounter high water, find an alternate route,” he said.

He also recommends that drivers allow themselves plenty of time to reach their destinations.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, encourages people not to drive after consuming alcohol.

And Sherley encourages people to wear their seat belts while traveling this holiday weekend.

It is estimated that the total number of travelers in the United States will increase this Memorial Day weekend by 1.5 million, or 3.6%, compared with last year, according to a news release from AAA.

Gas prices in Kansas are lower than they were a year ago. As of Wednesday, the average price for gas in Kansas was $2.61 per gallon. The average price was $2.73 per gallon a year ago, according to a news release from AAA Kansas.