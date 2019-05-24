Beginning June 1, the SculptureWalk Committee and the Community Foundation invite Hutchinson to come downtown and help paint the mural that was granted funds through the “Make It Greater Grant.” This local initiative provides resources for projects that beautify and create a sense of place for Hutchinson.

The mural will begin on the back of the building on the northwest corner of Avenue A and Main Street.

I lived in this building for more than a year, and on the street level it houses a bakery, barber shop and insurance company with apartments above that face Ave A Park. It’s really a wonderful downtown location that encompasses mixed use of retail and living spaces.

The SculptureWalk committee added murals to the sculpture walk this year. The design, created by Shaelee Mendehall, incorporates landmarks and images related to Hutchinson. Mendenhall says this project is the biggest art project she has taken on thus far. She has created artworks and smaller murals, but never one to this scale.

Having lived in Hutchinson all her life, Mendenhall is excited to show, through this mural, her love of local landmarks and special places within our community. The new flag design and Smallville will make an appearance in her design, which is bright and colorful, adding to our already vibrant downtown.

One simply needs to walk around downtown to take in all the beauty that artists have provided and continue to create to our downtown landscape. Examples are the Ave A Park Mural by Jose Ray that faces the creek, and Julie Black’s extensive mural in “Inspire Alley”, alongside TECH by the art studio. Black’s work helps connect a series of murals that run into and through Ave A Park.

Be sure to spend some time experiencing the process. Watch the artists at work.

It’s magic.

“I’ve been a teacher for the last ten years,” Mendenhall explains. “When I was designing this mural, I was thinking about each of my past students. I thought of their opportunity to be a part of this community project, the things that they and other residents of Hutchinson claim as their territory, and the impact art has on our community. I wanted this piece to be something that they can visit with their families, a bright spot in our town, something that creates pride in our downtown.”