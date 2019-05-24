More rain over the Memorial Day weekend and into early next week could mean more flooding for much of northeast Kansas.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch, which is in effect through early Saturday morning for northeast and east-central Kansas. River flooding also was expected to continue on Friday night and last into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Counties in the flash flood watch include Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee.

The weather service said some of the thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday could be severe, with small hail and gusty winds, along with brief heavy rainfall.

Rain is in the forecast every day through Tuesday for Topeka and vicinity.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

• Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could be severe. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

• Monday, Memorial Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

• Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

• Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

• Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.