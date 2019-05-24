NEWTON – The final “Spring Into the Arts” activity will be the Downtown Art Carnival held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 30 at Sixth and Oak Streets in Newton.

The event will feature activities for all ages, with live music from the Bethel College Academy of Performing Arts’ Strings Tour Group, food trucks and ice cream from Salted Creamery.

Carriage Factory Art Gallery, located at 128 E. Sixth St., will have a Kid’s Art Carnival in its park with a variety of booths with hands-on activities, make-and-take projects, games and prizes. Carnival tickets will be 25 cents each.

Grand Central Senior Center, located at 122 E. Sixth St., will host a quilt show inside its facility.

Newton Murals and Arts Project will host "Art in the Parking Lot" at 127 E. Sixth St. They will have small murals set up along the outside wall of Enz Auto Glass for the Second Time Around Silent Auction, a raffle for a mural and other activities. They will also be accepting donations to fund their next large-scale project.

Admission to the Downtown Art Carnival is free; there are additional costs for food and tickets to the Kid’s Art Carnival.

The Downtown Art Carnival is presented by the Newton Area Arts and Culture organization.

For more information, visit www.tonewton.com