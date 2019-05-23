EMPORIA — The Hesston High School golf team came back with another state plaque after a third-place finish Wednesday at the Class 3A state tournament at the Emporia Golf Course.

Sabetha won the team title at 327, followed by Caney Valley at 336. Hesston and Phillipsburg each had a team score of 339. Hesston won the fifth-score tie-breaker 99-103 to reach the awards podium.

David Pierson of Sabetha was top medalist at 76. Jesse Burger of Sabetha shot a 77 and won a four-way playoff for second with Ryan Lalicker of Goodland, Trevor Watson of Caney Valley and Jace Watkins of Burlington.

Hesston was led by Grant Brenneman, who shot a 79 and took second in a three-way playoff for seventh.

Lucas Roth shot an 85 to tie for 22nd, finishing two shots away from a medal.

Jace Regier shot an 87 to tie for 31st. Landon Spencer shot an 88 to tie for 33rd. Mason Farmer tied for 68th at 99. Lucas Klassen tied for 84th at 109.

Class 3A State

Golf Tournament

Wednesday

Emporia GC

Team scores — Sabetha 327, Caney Valley 336, Hesston 339-99, Phillipsburg 339-103, Goodland 340, Cheney 341, Thomas More Prep-Marian 349, Nemaha Central 350, Wellsville 375, Silver Lake 389, Hoisington 415, Girard 416. Individual entries: Burlington, Wichita Collegiate, Cimarron, Marysville, Santa Fe Trail, Scott Community, Eureka, Concordia, Prairie View, Osage City, Fredonia, Frontenac, St. Marys, Holton, Galena.

Medalists — 1. David Pierson Sab. 76, 2. Jesse Burger Sab.-x 77, 3. Ryan Lalicker Gdlnd.-y 77, 4. Trevor Watson CV-z 77, 5. Jace Watkins Bur.-a 77, 6. Dylan Freund Che. 78, 7. Zachary Burgess WC-x 79, 8. Grant Brenneman Hes.-y 79, 9. Matthew Mowry Cim.-z 79, 10. Garin Ihrig Gdlnd.-x 80, 11. Jackson Dwyer Wells.-y 80, 12. Cameron Rozean TMP-z 80, 13. Ty Sides Philps.-a 80, 14. Jackson Rader Mrysvl.-b 80, 15. Eric Hammes NC 81, 15. Tyler Martin Philps. 81, 17. Blake Buessing SFT 82, 17. Eli Graham WC 82, 19. Jackson Lewis SC 83, 19. Harrison Middleton Che. 83, 19. Trey Sides Philps. 83.

Remainder of field — 22. Will Freisberg CV 85, 22. Marcus Funk Sab. 85, 22. Drew Nicholson Hoi. 85, 22. Anthony Rogers CV 85, 22. Lucas Roth Hes. 85, 22. Tanner Wells Eur. 85, 22. Kale Wheeler SC 85, 29. Mark Bogner Erie 86, 29. Tyler Robben TMP 86, 31. Jace Regier Hes. 87, 31. Cole Warner Gir. 87, 33. Hayden Dvorak Conc. 88, 33. Landon Spencer Hes. 88, 33. Joshua Weishapl Cim. 88, 36. Brennan Brumbaugh Gdlnd. 89, 36. Hunter Feldkamp NC 89, 36. Gabe Good Wells. 89, 36. Chance John CV 89, 36. Riley Lierz Sab. 89, 36. Dalton Schmelzle NC 89, 36. Connor Stephenson Che. 89, 36. Ryan Taylor Holt. 89, 44. Cole Birky Russell 90, 44. Ethan Brummer TMP 90, 44. Brock Heide PV 90, 44. Trenton Plinksy OC 90, 48. Drew Calderwood SL 91, 48. Ethan Cokely Che. 91, 48. Nick Davies Bur. 91, 48. Gregory Sperfslage NC 91, 48. Carson Ukele Sab. 91, 53. Kaden Covey CV 92, 53. Dustin Swain SL 92, 53. Ethan Warner Gir. 92, 56. Kory Chesnut Fred. 93, 56. Aidan Cole Che. 93, 56. Cassidy Corby NC 93, 56. Caden Feliciano SFT 93, 56. Riley Johnson Front. 93, 56. Ryan Stoecklein TMP 93, 62. Ryne Asbury Che. 94, 62. Brock Mull Gdlnd. 94, 64. Jack Johnson TMP 95, 64. Nathan Moon Philps. 95, 64. Carter Stanley Colby 95, 67. Brant Kieffer Mrysvl. 98, 68. Mason Farmer Hes. 99, 68. Andrew Morris Holt. 99, 68. Luke Smith Wells. 99, 71. Talon Corke Gdlnd. 100, 71. Braxton Kindel Conc. 100, 71. Bryce Uphaus NC 100, 74. Grant Reischick SM 101, 74. Jackson Schulte TMP 101, 76. Jonathan Hunnacutt Philps. 103, 76. Caden Lierz Sab. 103, 76. Jake Lindstrom SL 103, 76. Tristan Smith SL 103, 80. Coty Wilson CV 104, 81. Rafferty Folk Holt. 105, 82. Aiden Kearney Wells. 107, 82. Drew Sharpe SL 107, 84. Jakob Breit Hoi. 109, 84. Noah Dolezal Hoi. 109, 84. Lucas Klassen Hes. 109, 87. Michael Kmiec Gir. 111, 88. Nolan Wilborn Hoi. 112, 89. Braeden Hopkins Hoi. 115, 89. Ryan Osterhaus SL 115, 91. Paul Rziha Hoi. 119, 92. Jaxon Jarvis Gal. 123, 93. McKenin Blythe Gir. 126, 94. Dylan Schnoor Wells. 128, 95. Zachary Werner Gdlnd. 140, 96. Austin Sherman Gir. 145, 97. Garrett Jackson Wells. 155, 98. Collin Conwell Gir. 164.