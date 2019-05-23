MANHATTAN — The Kansas State football team appeared to be blessed with depth at its receiver position when spring practices wrapped up last month, but that no longer seems to be the case.

Isaiah Zuber, a senior wideout who led the Wildcats with 52 receptions and 619 receiving yards last season while also scoring six touchdowns, intends to transfer and finish his college football career elsewhere. A team spokesman confirmed Zuber entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.

He will be eligible to play elsewhere immediately as a graduate transfer.

Zuber departs K-State after making 20 starts and playing in 38 games for the Wildcats. He caught 127 passes for 1,321 yards and 11 touchdowns over his three years in Manhattan.

He was unable to practice for new K-State football coach Chris Klieman during the spring while he recovered from hip surgery.

But Zuber was expected to push for a starting job this fall alongside returning contributors Dalton Schoen, Phillip Brooks, Malik Knowles, Wykeen Gill and Chabastin Taylor and provide a veteran presence in the locker room.

The Wildcats will look to younger players in his absence.

Zuber isn’t the only receiver K-State may have lost following spring practices. Michigan State transfer Hunter Rison was suspended indefinitely last month following an arrest on suspicion of domestic battery.

Schoen, a senior from Overland Park, is now K-State’s most accomplished returning receiver with 55 catches, 990 yards and five touchdowns.