A man who was wrongfully convicted of a 1999 Oskaloosa kidnapping and murder has been awarded more than $1 million as part of an agreement with the state, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Thursday.

Floyd Scott Bledsoe was convicted in 2000 of kidnapping, murder and indecent liberties and spent 16 years in prison before his conviction was vacated.

Bledsoe's brother, Tom, confessed to the murder of 14-year-old Camille Arfmann in a suicide note.

A resolution to Bledsoe's wrongful conviction lawsuit was approved Wednesday by Shawnee County District Judge Richard D. Anderson, according to a news release from the attorney general.

Bledsoe was granted total compensation of $1,038,526.95.

He also received a Certificate of Innocence, which formally clears the name of those wrongfully convicted; was granted expungement of his conviction and arrest records and his DNA profile record; and was granted counseling and permission to participate in the state health care benefits program for 2019 and 2020.

Bledsoe is the second person to receive compensation under the mistaken-conviction statute, Schmidt said.

Richard Jones, who spent 17 years in prison for a Johnson County robbery, received $1.1 million from the state of Kansas in December 2018.

Bledsoe, along with others wrongfully convicted, was allowed to receive financial compensation, health insurance, college tuition, housing assistance and other social services after former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer signed a bill in May 2018.

The signing of the bill made Kansas the 33rd state to enact a wrongful conviction compensation statute.

Those found by a court to be wrongfully convicted receive $65,000 for each year spent in prison for that conviction and $25,000 for each year they served parole, probation or were placed on a sex offender registry.

A Bledsoe-inspired bill was also passed in May 2017 that required audio recordings related to murder and felony sex cases. Several interrogations of Bledsoe and his brother weren't recorded.

Kansas became the 23rd state to sign into law a bill that required some interrogations to be recorded.

A separate federal lawsuit filed in May 2016 by Bledsoe is still pending.