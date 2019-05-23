Church of Christ
1715 Pioneer Road
Sunday: Sunday school class, 9 a.m.; worship, 10 a.m., with guest speaker Pete Cedra delivering a lesson on Memorial Day. There will be no afternoon assembly due to the holiday weekend.
Wednesday: Faith Weaver's Friends for kids ages 3 to fifth grade, 7:15 p.m.; adults and teens have their own classes.
Visit www.gcchurchofchrist.com or www.facebook.com/gcchurchofchrist. Transportation to all assemblies is available by calling the church office at 276-2500 and leaving a message.
Church of the Brethren
505 N. Eighth St.
Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with the message "Stolen by Success" given by Pastor Bob Bates.
Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Men's Bible study, 9 a.m. at Time Out
For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.
Community Congregational Church
710 N. Third St.
Sunday: Adult Bible study, 9 a.m.; worship service, 10 a.m.; coffee and fellowship, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Women's supper at Ward's Cafe, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Choir, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Weight Loss Management Class, 6 p.m.
May 31: Men's luncheon at Ward's Cafe, 11:45 a.m.
First Baptist Church
1005 N. 11th St.
Saturday: Movie night at the church, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m., with worship leader Valerie Terrazas, preacher Don Patrick and music by the FBC band.
Monday: Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Band practice, 7 p.m.
For more information or for transportation to church activities, call (620) 275-5266.
First Christian Church
306 N. Seventh St.
Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with the message "No Sun, No Moon, No Night" by Pastor Phillip Hayes
Tuesday: Mary Marthas and Men's Bible study, 7 p.m.
Visit our website: www.fccgardencity.com
First United Methodist Church
1106 N. Main St.
Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m., with Pastor Tod Anthony preaching; walk to Emmaus House community gathering, 7 p.m.
Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional), 10:45 a.m. (contemporary), with the sermon on Genesis 37:1-28 "Dreams & Hardships"; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; Chapel at Homestead, 3 p.m.; Broken Chain Ministry, 3:15 p.m.; youth group, 6 p.m.; Prayer Warriors, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: Staff meeting, 10 a.m.; Women's Emmaus, noon; Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Young-ish Bible study, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: WW, 9 a.m.; Men's Emmaus, Women's Bible study, noon; worship planning meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Bible study at Ranch House, 3:30 p.m.; Outreach & Evangelism meeting, 5:30 p.m.; WW, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Worship Ministry party, 6 p.m.; Men's Bible study, Women's Bible study, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Ladies Bible study, 8:30 a.m.; Men's Emmaus, noon
June 1: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.
For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.
Garden Valley Church
1701 N. Third St.
Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, with Pastor Steve Ensz bringing the message from Romans "Fully Convinced," 10:45 a.m.
Wednesday: Senior High Youth Group year end party, 6 p.m.
Thursday: Men's Bible study, 7:30 p.m.
Garden Valley Retirement Village
1505 E. Spruce St.
Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Von Hunn of Church of the Brethren. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday: Devotional service and "Celebrate Your Faith," 7 p.m.
Grace Bible Church
2595 Jennie Barker Road
Saturday: Youth group, 5 p.m.
Sunday: Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with the message, "The World May Know"; Adult Bible school, 5 p.m.
Wednesday: Finding Jesus in the Old Testament, Bible study, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian Church
1719 Texas St.
Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:45 a.m., with fellowship to follow
Tuesday: Learn 'n Play, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Choir practice, 7:30 p.m.
St. James Lutheran Church
1608 N. Belmont
Saturday: Chin Church service, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m.; Chin Church service, 1 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1010 Fleming St.
Sunday: Prayer time, 8 a.m.; worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school/Stephen Ministry presentation, 10:30 a.m.; worship at Grace, Ulysses, 5 p.m.
Monday: Staff meeting, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m.; staff meeting, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Vacation Bible School, youth group, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m.; Ascension Day Worship, (S) Hebrews, 6:30 p.m., call pastor for location, (620) 521-9991
May 31: Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m.; game night, 7 p.m.
June 1: Worship, 5:30 p.m.
June 2: Prayer time, 8 a.m.; worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Ulysses, Stephen Ministry dinner, 5 p.m.
Word of Life Church
3004 N. Third St.
Sunday: Adult class, 9 a.m.; main service, 10:15 a.m.; live stream of Sunday services, 10:30 a.m., on Facebook; the pastors are Rick and Tami Beard.; ARMY Youth ages eighth grade to 20 years old, 6 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday: Adult Bible Study, Royal Rangers and Girls Now, 7 p.m.
For more information, call (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org.