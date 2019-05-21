A team of architectural engineering and construction science seniors from Kansas State University, including architectural engineering major Jose Ramos of Syracuse, took second place in four categories at the Architectural Engineering Institute's 8th Biennial Conference in Tysons, Virginia.

The students, all from the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science, were awarded the silver medal in electrical design, mechanical design, construction and integration.

Team members worked from September through March designing the electrical, mechanical and structural systems for the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts on the Hope College campus in Holland, Michigan. They were selected as finalists and presented their design to a panel of 10 judges from the architectural/engineering/construction industry.

In the history of the international competition, 2010 to present, KSU remains the only institution whose teams have won or placed in at least one of the categories each year it has participated.