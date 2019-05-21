The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office recently honored some of its own during an annual awards banquet.

The event took place Thursday at the Staff Training Center of the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

Master Deputy Nathan Fine was named as the Leavenworth County Sheriff Deputy of the Year.

Fine is a training officer at Leavenworth County Jail.

“In the last year he has shown strong leadership and devotion to the core values of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office," Undersheriff Jim Sherley said in an email.

According to Sherley, Fine has taken on the role of project manager for the implementation of procedures at the jail, and he works alongside supervisory staff to assure work quality.

Doug Gwartney was honored as the Leavenworth County Sheriff Civilian Employee of the Year.

Gwartney is the maintenance director of the Leavenworth County Jail.

According to Sherley, Leavenworth County Sheriff Andy Dedeke often refers to the jail as a small city.

“That being said, Doug oversees its maintenance and keeps it running at a top level,” Sherley said.

Sherley noted the building that houses the jail is approaching its 20th anniversary “and keeping all the moving pieces in good repair is a challenge. Luckily Doug is up for this challenge.”

Last week’s ceremony took place during what was recognized as National Police Week.