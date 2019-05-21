The Kansas State University Steel Bridge Team, which includes a Scott City student, took second place in the Mid-Continent Student Conference in April and qualified for the national competition later this month.

Ten teams from universities in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma competed in the regional-level event in Norman, Okla., with their bridge entries scored in six categories: aesthetics, stiffness, construction speed, efficiency, economy and lightness.

In earning its second-place overall ranking, the team from Kansas State University scored first in aesthetics, first in stiffness, third in construction speed, first in efficiency, second in economy and second in lightness.

William Radnor, a KSU senior in civil engineering from Scott City, is one of the members of the team.