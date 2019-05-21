The Satanta High School Scholars’ Bowl team won the 1A KSHSAA State Scholars’ Bowl Championship in February, earning the school its fifth championship and third state title in a row.

The 2018-19 season was particularly successful for the Satanta Indians team, which posted an overall match-to-match record of 93-9, a win-rate of just over 90%.

The team also won the SPIAA League Championship in January. In February, the team attended the state contest for the 10th year running and hosted a quiz bowl tournament with the junior high school team.

Team members include senior team captain Adan Gutierrez; juniors, Jaylon Essix, Andrew Heimerich and Sami Small; and sophomores Ella Burrows and Jody Zimmerman.

“The support of parents, grandparents, teachers, community members, and the USD 507 school district has been instrumental in our success, and we are grateful for all the support we’ve enjoyed,” Burrows said.