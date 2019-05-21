This week we have a hodgepodge of information about trips, meals and riding our buses. We always welcome new visitors and would like to welcome back those of you who may not have been here recently.

Activities

The movie trip to see POMS was a huge success. We more than filled the mini-bus, with 17 attending the movie. Let us know when you find a movie coming to town that you would like to see. Our movie days will follow your requests or interests.

We are planning our first trip to the Boothill Casino in Dodge City on Tuesday, June 25. Once you sign up for the players club and earn 5 points, you get a free $25 play card and a free $10 meal coupon. Tentatively, we will leave around 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. and will head home about 2:30 p.m. Call Shari or Della at (620) 272-3620 to reserve your seat on the bus.

Stop by the senior center for lunch. We eat at noon Monday through Friday. I can highly recommend the sloppy Joes, chicken & noodles and the bacon cheeseburger next week.

Keep watching for announcements for our future trips to Dodge City, Scott Lake and Montezuma. We are looking at Tuesdays and Wednesdays as our “trip” days. Nothing is set in stone yet.

This is commodities week in Garden City. For those who are signed up, Della and her volunteers will be distributing food at the Senior Center of Finney County on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Call Della to learn more. The food this month includes: chicken drumsticks, canned pork, cranberry juice concentrate, sliced white potatoes, garbanzo beans, mixed fruit, peaches, fresh oranges, fresh apples, figs, pinto beans, dry lentils, brown rice and walnut pieces.

I want to make a sales pitch to invite you to take a ride on the Finney County Transit city link bus or mini-bus. Our hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You could ride to Walmart or Dillons or Schulman Crossing and hop off to shop, then catch the bus home an hour later. The mini-bus picks you up at your house and delivers you to your destination. You do have to call ahead to make a reservation for leave time and return home time. Our drivers are friendly and will keep you safe. Our dispatchers will do their best to meet your needs for departure times and to make sure you are on the right bus at the right time to get where you are going. As an FYI for you taxpayers, our bus system is funded primarily by Finney County, Garden City and the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Senior center weekly activities

Thursday: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1:15 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga, 6 p.m.

Friday: Line dancing, 8:30 a.m.; Nurse, 10:30 a.m.; Movie & Popcorn, 12:45 p.m.; Enhance Fitness, 1 p.m.; Qwerkle, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1:15 p.m.

Saturday: Quilts of Valor, 9 a.m.; The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Duplicate bridge, 2 p.m.

Monday: Closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday: Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 1:15 p.m.; Exercise, 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga, 6 p.m.

May 29: Line dancing, 8:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise, 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness, 1 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga, 6 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens, 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person).

Lunch menu

Wednesday: Teriyaki Pork Loin, Mashed potatoes/gravy, Pease & Fruit

Thursday: Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Chips, Broccoli & Strawberry Ice Cream

Friday: Chicken/noodles, Mashed potatoes/gravy, Corn & Fruit

Monday: Closed for Memorial Day

Tuesday: Smoked Sausage, Scalloped Potatoes, Green Beans & Fruit

May 29: Bacon cheddar cheese hamburger on a Bun, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Pudding

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County. Check us out on the internet at www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org.