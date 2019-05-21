At a time when we are reminded daily of the incompetence and corruption exuding from the White House, I thought an attempt to put a humorous spin on the Trump debacle might provide a welcome distraction. With that in mind, I took a page out of the Jeff Foxworthy comedic playbook and came up with some alternative definitions to some common words and phrases as they would appear in a dictionary authored by President Trump.

Sport: The challenge of income tax evasion.

Love Affair: My relationship with murderous dictator Kim Jong-un.

Summit: Taxpayer-funded rekindling of ‘Love Affair.’

Loyalty: Willingness to lie on my behalf to the point of imprisonment.

Leadership: Surrounding myself with people who pledge loyalty to me. (See previous definition)

Fake News: The reporting of things I’m on tape saying and/or doing.

Subpoena: Junk mail.

Security Clearance: Family entitlement.

Personal Trainer: Porn Star.

Make America Great Again: See all of the above.

On second thought, this isn’t turning out to be as funny as I had hoped for. I guess, despite my best efforts, I’ll have to leave the truly comedic relief up to Foxworthy after all.

Phillip White

Geneseo