At this week’s a Garden City High School Senior Awards Night, a student was awarded the Dale M. Dennis Excellence in Education award, a title that honors students statewide based on their citizenship, community and school service, scholarship and strong self-awareness.

The award, which is sponsored by the United School Administrators of Kansas, was given to senior Eresay Alcantar-Velasquez, according to a press release.

“Eresay has demonstrated the characteristics necessary to receive this prestigious award,” said Steve Nordby, GCHS principal in the release.