The Garden City High School forensics team finished fifth at the 6A State Speech/Drama Championships on May 4 and several individuals earned honors, as well.

Johb Silva and Daniel Darter became state champions in duo interpretation and Silva is the state runner-up in humorous interpretation. Kyler Bennett took fourth and Jyothi Kalarikkal fifth in program oral interpretation. Trevor Southern placed fourth in Lincoln-Douglas debate.

Semifinalists at the tournament include Jessica Angulo in program oral interpretation, David Tidwell and Gloria Mendoza in duo interpretation, Trevor Southern in international extemporaneous and Taylor Newsome in prose.

The GCHS forensics team also competed at the State Festival at Wichita East High School. These students that received a “I” at the competition: Akasha Schnaithman, dramatic solo; Audrey Norquest, informative speaking; Brooklyn Sperry, poetry; Jaelyn Grim and Eli Ulrich, duo interpretation; and Natalie Radke, poetry.

The students who received a “II” were Aley Cannaley and Lilly Moore for duo interpretation and Akasha Schnaithman for poetry.