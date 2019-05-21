Garden City Community College student Cayla Steinert received the 2019-20 National Science Foundation (NSF) Robert Noyce Scholarship from Fort Hays State University this year, which offers $13,000 to attend the four-year university for those seeking science, technology, engineering or math education degrees.

Recipients of the scholarship can study physics, chemistry, biology, geosciences or mathematics to focus on specialized coursework for teaching using distance learning technologies, leadership, and professional development specific to high-needs schools.

They are also provided with resources for undergraduate research experiences, conferences and support for transitioning from student to teacher. Steinert studied biology at GCCC.

For more information about this scholarship, visit https://www.fhsu.edu/smei/noyce/.