Kansas State University student Margaret Roth, an economics and global food systems leadership major from Garden City, was one of 17 incoming seniors selected to serve as the 2019-20 Blue Key class

Membership in the society is based on leadership in student life, academic achievement, service to others, citizenship and an adherence to the principles of faith. At KSU, only seniors can be members.

Members will be able to lead many programs, including Quest Freshman Honorary, Catalyst: A Self-Development Program, and the DiscoverU Conference for high school students, facilitate YouLead workshops, award student scholarships and organize a Leadership Appreciation Reception for student leaders across campus.

For more information, visit wwwk-state.edu/bluekey.