Three members of a Garden City family were hospitalized, including a teen who was critically injured, when their vehicle hydroplaned on a Pawnee County highway Monday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Genaro Lopez-Zavala, of Garden City, was westbound on U.S. Highway 56 in a 2008 Chevy Impala about 3 p.m. when his car hydroplaned and traveled into the eastbound lane, into the path of an eastbound 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty truck, driven by John Thomas Lyman III, of Newton.

Lyman tried to avoid the crash and sideswiped the Impala on the right side. The car then spun out of control into the south ditch, while the truck, which was pulling a Cougar Camper, went into the north ditch. The crash occurred about a mile west of Pawnee Rock.

Lopez-Zavala, 52, and two passengers in his vehicle were taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, while Lyman wasn't injured.

Lopez-Zavala was listed in serious condition late Tuesday morning. Margarita Lopez, 52, was listed in fair condition, while Anthony Lopez, 13, was listed as critical, according to a hospital spokesman.