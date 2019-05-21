With additional heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service has issued new flood warnings for the Missouri River in Leavenworth and Stranger Creek in Leavenworth County. And all of Leavenworth County will be under a flood warning until noon.

With additional heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service has issued new flood warnings for the Missouri River in Leavenworth and Stranger Creek in Leavenworth County. And all of Leavenworth County will be under a flood warning until noon.

A forecast for the Missouri River released predicts the river will crest Thursday at a depth of 23.7 feet. The river reaches flood stage for the Leavenworth area at 20 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

At 22.3 feet, water enters the Riverfront Park campground area near the city's boat ramp, and South Second Street floods near Leavenworth's Wastewater Plant.

At 8 a.m. today, the river was at 19.88 feet, according to the NWS.

Stranger Creek is on already flooded in the Easton area. The creek is expected to crest later today at 22.9 feet. The creek reaches its flood stage for the area at 17 feet.

At 7:30 a.m., the creek was at 18.31 feet, placing it in its moderate flood stage.

When the creek reaches 19.5 feet, Kansas 192 Highway floods east of Easton. At 21.5 feet, most of Easton east of 231st Street floods, according to the NWS.

The NWS also predicts Stranger Creek will food in southern Leavenworth County.

At 8:01 a.m., the creek was at 20.28 feet near Tonganoxie. The creek reaches its flood stage for this area at 23 feet.

The NWS predicts the creek will reach 26.1 feet later today.

The NWS frequently updates its forecasts, and predictions about flooding could change.

Flood warnings also were issued over the weekend for Stranger Creek and the Missouri River in Leavenworth County. But these warnings ended up being canceled because the creek and river did not rise to the levels that initially were predicted.

Leavenworth County is scheduled to remain under a flood warning until noon and a flash flood watch through 7 p.m. today.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said heavy rain could cause storm sewers to become inundated. The rainfall also may cause small tributaries to overflow.

Buchanan said between one inch and 1.5 inches of rain fell in Leavenworth County over the weekend.

She said rainfall totals for Monday and today are expected to range between three and four inches.

While rain is expected, Buchanan said Leavenworth County is considered to be under only a slight risk today for severe storms.

“We look to get widespread rain, possibly hail,” she said.

Even though the risk of more severe weather may be considered slight, Buchanan said the possibility of tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

She encourages people to keep monitoring weather forecasts.

There is a chance for more rain later in the week. A NWS forecast for Leavenworth indicates there will be chances of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night through the rest of the work week. And showers and thunderstorms also may be possible over the Memorial Day weekend.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR