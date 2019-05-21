Several students received awards during the Garden City Alternate Education Center and Virtual Academy graduation ceremony last weekend.

One of the awards was the statewide Dale M. Dennis Excellence in Education award, recipients of which display citizenship, community and school service, scholarship and strong self-awareness that make them a quality individual.

The students who received the Dale M. Dennis Excellence in Education award include: Dominick Alan Innis and Amanda Desiree Asebedo from the Garden City Alternate Education Center and Zachary Joseph Lubbers and Alexis Marie Lucero from the Virtual Academy. Kaitlyn Nicole, who holds a 4.0 GPA, Huffman received the school’s Academic Excellence award.