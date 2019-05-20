Friday will be Garden City USD 457's last day of school, as well as a half-day for students.

Kenneth Henderson Middle School will release at 10:53 a.m., Horace Good Middle School at 10:56 a.m., Garden City High School at 11 a.m., Bernadine Sitts Intermediate Center and Charles Stones Intermediate Center at 11:45 a.m. and the elementary schools at 11:50 a.m.

Teachers will stay the afternoon for a scheduled work day, and district offices and facilities will be open with regular business hours.

Students will return for the 2019-20 school year on Monday, Aug. 12, which will be a half-day orientation for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, seventh, ninth and 10th grades and all students new to the district. The first full day of school for all students will be Tuesday, Aug. 13.