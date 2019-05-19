Bruce Cole of Hutchinson will celebrate his 97th birthday May 28.

He was born on May 28, 1922, in Rice County and was raised on a farm. Bruce lived in Denver, Colorado for many years, retiring as a machinist. He came back to Hutchinson in 1985. He was married to Helen "Dolly" Kahler for 56 years. She passed in 2006.

Bruce was a World War II Navy veteran, serving on the Richman, the Trenton, the Chicago, and the Repose ships. He is the last of six brothers who served in the Navy at the same time. He had 11 siblings. His mother, Elizabeth Cole christened the USS Hutchinson in Mare Island, California, on Aug. 27, 1943.

His family includes on surviving sister, Dorothy Gradick, and numerous nieces and nephews who are like his own children.

If you would like to wish Bruce a happy birthday or thank him for his service, cards may be sent to 6406 E. Fourth Ave, Hutchinson KS 67501.