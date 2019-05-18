Today's Birthday (05/18/19). Join forces for lucrative reward this year. Lay solid foundations for educational exploration. Your creative muses sing to you this summer, before an educational obstacle shifts your path. Discover exciting new cultures, ideas and flavors next winter, motivating reporting changes. Family and community connections flower.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- The stakes could seem high with this Scorpio Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the few weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Adjust to a change in plans. Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Begin a new phase with your physical health and fitness. Review and revamp your skills and practices under this Full Moon. Take a new direction.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under this Scorpio Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase. Create something beautiful.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research. Start a new chapter.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Generate positive cash flow. Profitable opportunities bloom over the next two weeks under the Full Moon. A turning point arises around income and finances.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward a possibility that inspires you. Make a change.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- One door closes as another opens. The Full Moon illuminates a transition. Ritual and symbolism provide comfort. Begin an introspective phase. Rest and recharge.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Navigate a transition. This Full Moon shines on social changes. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Finish an older project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Prepare for new directions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Launch a new exploratory phase. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with unconsidered concepts. Learn from a master.