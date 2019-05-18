You are invited to the Christian Women's Luncheon "Finding Hope," 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at the Atrium Hotel and Convention Center. The program includes "Sharing Hope" by Faces of Faith, the mime group from TECH, and "Always Hopeful" by Carrie Bilby. Luncheon and program are $11 all inclusive. For reservations, call Jan at 620-665-1027. Reservations must be honored or canceled. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

The Craguns will be in concert at Bethel Mennonite Church, 1 1/2 miles south of Inman, on Sunday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m. There is no admission fee. A love offering will be received. The Craguns are a dynamic, family group, comprised of husband and wife, Jordan and Elena Cragun, Ray Cragun (Jordan's Father) and Savannah Cragun (Jordan's Sister). The Craguns have quickly become a national touring group, touring from coast to coast and different parts of the world, on a full-time basis. They have been honored to perform to millions of people in some of the largest venues, on some of the largest radio stations and television shows in gospel music.

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Ave., will have services at 5:30 p.m. today in the Parish Hall and 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Fellowship Group No. 1 meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Church Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The prayer group will meet at 2 p.m. Friday in the church library.

Join the members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 East 12th, for Sunday worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. with fellowship at 9:45 with coffee and donuts, and Bible classes for all ages at 10 a.m. High school graduates will be recognized in both services. The Adult Nurture Commission meets at 2 p.m. The ELC Board meet at 5 p.m. Monday afternoon, Circle III will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday Circle II and Head Start both meet at 1 p.m. Members will also serve at the Soup Kitchen. The Church Council will meet at 7 p.m. Men's Bible Study on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

First Baptist Church, 800 N. Main, welcomes you to join us for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship at 10:45 a.m. Come hear the engaging way Pastor Rishawn Austin presents the message "Signs and Wonders? Faith in Christ is Reflected by Belief in Action." Women's Bible study is at 6 p.m. on Monday and Men's Bible study is at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Both welcome you to come share.

Park Place Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2600 N. Adams St., welcomes all to its worship services in the sanctuary at 9 a.m. (traditional service) and 11:10 a.m. (contemporary service). Sunday school is available for all ages at 10:10 a.m. Our youth group grades 5th through 12th meet during Sunday school as well. Park Place and Christ the Victor Church will host Bible School in the Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8 and July 6 in the Avenue A Gazebo. There will be games, stories, music and snacks. Wednesday morning Bible Study meets at the church at 9:30 a.m. each week in the church parlor. Our Wednesday evening youth program (KICK – Kids in Christ's Kingdom) meets each Wednesday evening during the time that School is in session. We begin with a light meal at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall followed with bible study, music, craft, etc. The KICK program ends each week at 7:30 p.m. The Church office is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is (620) 662-6665. The website is: www.parkplacechristianchurch.org

Keith Neill will bring a message, "Time to Grow," based on 2 Peter 3:18, this Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, at the 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services and at the 9 a.m. contemporary service. We will honor our graduates during the services. The ReFresh Café will be open from 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., and Adult Christian education begins at 9:30 a.m. The youth will have an enjoyable evening of art at The Hatch on Wednesday. Little Stars toddler group will meet Thursday, 9:30–11 a.m. This is a time for moms to connect while their children play under safe and loving supervision.

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, welcomes all to join in worship at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday School follows at 10:50 a.m. The Rev. Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "In God's Hands." Scripture text will be read from Isaiah 49:13-16. New Covenant is collecting donations to be sent to Presbyterian Disaster Assistance. These will be collected throughout the month of May and used for emergency clean-up buckets for those affected by recent storms and flooding. Church office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the office phone number is 620-662-9439.

New Life Christian Church, 2928 N Hendricks, invites you to join us in worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Frey will bring the sermon, "To Follow Jesus," taken from Matthew 8:18-27. Please note that on Sunday, May 26, Brother Wayne Pittman will be preaching. John and Margo will be taking a few days away to spend with family. Wednesday Night Bible Study at 7 p.m. will continue the study, "Secrets of the Vine," living the abundant life as taught by Jesus in John 15. Everyone is welcome to participate. City Wide Prayer Gathering meets the second, third and fourth Saturday evenings from 6–8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall (around the corner from TJ Maxx) This is an open time for prayer, praise and thanksgiving for revival and unity among the Congregations of Christ within our community.

Healing services at Grace Episcopal Church are at 8 and 10:15 a.m. this Sunday. Come and receive prayer for yourself or someone you love who is hurting physically, spiritually, or emotionally. Fellowship and light snacks are served in the Parish Hall after the second service. Vestry will meet at noon this Sunday. Prayer Shawl Ministry will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday, 20th. Wednesday Chapel services are at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Daughters of the King will meet at 4:45 p.m. and UTX Youth/Parent meeting will be at 7 p.m. on the 22nd. Grace Episcopal Church is located on the corner of 20th and Main at 2 Hyde Park Dr. The office phone number is 620-662-8024.