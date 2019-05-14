MOUNDRIDGE — There was a perfect game and three rather imperfect games in Monday’s quarterfinal round of the Class 2-1A softball regionals at Grasshopper Park in Moundridge.

The top four seeds all won, setting up Moundridge against Hutchinson Trinity and Remington against Marion in today’s semifinals.

In the late game, top-seeded Moundridge survived rival Inman 9-6.

Inman opened the game with two runs in the first inning. Moundridge loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the first with no outs, leading to five runs. The Wildcats added runs in every inning but the third and the sixth. An Inman double play prevented Wildcat runs in the sixth.

Zizi Sebrant hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.

With one out in the top of the sixth, Inman loaded the bases on two walks and an error. Two hits and two errors led to four Teuton runs.

Zizi Sebrant went the distance for Moundridge for the win, allowing three earned runs on five hits with five walks and five strikeouts.

Kennedy Shober took the loss for Inman, allowing seven earned runs on four hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

Zizi Sebrant finished with two hits for Moundridge.

Ashtyn Schroeder had two hits for Inman, which ends the season 1-16.

Moundridge enters the semifinals 15-2.

In the opening game of the day, Morgan Thunberg tossed a perfect game, striking out eight of the nine batters she faces as Remington downed Wichita Independent 15-0 in three innings.

The Broncos were aided by 11 walks. Bethany Regehr hit a two-run home run.

Logan Gillespie faced 11 batters and .2 innings in the loss. Anna Bailly finished the game.

Independent ends the season 2-17. Remington advances to the semifinals 15-4.

The Canton-Galva Eagles pressed third seed Marion early, but the Warriors opened up the offense late in the game for a 13-3 win in six innings on the 10-run rule.

Tied 2-2 after two innings, Marion scored four runs in the third inning, a run each in the fourth and fifth and ended the game with five runs in the sixth.

Grace Overton went the distance pitching for Marion, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Jayden May, Chisholm Warner and Laura Savage each had two hits for Marion.

Alexa Burch went three for four hitting for Canton-Galva.

Ashton Brewer took the loss for Canton-Galva, striking out two in five innings. Carissa Klatt and Michaela Jowers finished the game.

“It was just one mistake over a couple of innings where you don’t do what you need to do,” Canton-Galva coach Gloria Colgin said. “They capitalized. We gained experience and moved on.”

Canton-Galva ends the season 5-9.

“It was a learning year. It was my first year as their coach,” Colgin said. “The girls have bought in and learned from it. The girls have been up and down and had some injuries. That’s been an adjustment. They all bought into that. You had a gal who played first base tonight hadn’t played first base all year. We’re losing two seniors. We have a good class coming in and we have a good group coming back.”

Three Sedgwick errors in the bottom of the fifth led to nine runs for Hutchinson Trinity in an 18-11 Celtic win.

Sedgwick led 6-5 going into the inning and had a three-run lead and a two-run lead in the game.

“That’s been our MO all season,” Trinity coach Joe Palacioz said. “We get up. We give it back. We bounce back. These kids don’t quit. They’ve fought for me all season. They found a way.”

“With a team like that, one inning,” Sedgwick coach Shannon Murphy said. “That’s been our problem most of the season, we’ve had that one inning with a bunch of errors and they capitalize on it. We had the bats tonight. It was just the errors. You can’t do that in regionals.”

Sedgwick’s led off with a run in the first inning. Paige Brown and Taiylor Atwill each had RBI doubles in the third inning.

With two outs in the bottom of the third Meg Friday hit a two-run single. Erica Naccarato followed with a double to tie the game.

Sedgwick loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth. Melissa Junke drove in a run on a single. Brown drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

The first two Trinity batters reached base in the bottom of the fourth and scored without a hit.

An error in the top of the fifth led to a Sedgwick run.

Trinity opened the bottom of the fifth with a walk and an error. Each runner then stole a base. Sedgwick misplayed a bunt to allow Trinity to score. Another error on a dropped third strike allowed Trinity to load the bases.

Abigail Palacioz hit a two-run single to give the Celtics their first lead. Reiley Bartel followed with an RBI double. Natalie Ortiz hit a two-run single.

A strikeout led to Trinity’s first out of the inning. The Celtics scored two more runs on two errors. A ground out scored another run. A strikeout ended the inning.

A Taylinn Lacey double and Juhnke single put Sedgwick back on the scoreboard in the sixth inning. Brown followed with a double. Brianne Catlin drove in a run with a single. The Cardinals added a run each on a wild pitch and an error.

After a ground out, a single and a strikeout, a ground out ended the rally.

Trinity came back with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

The first two Sedgwick batters in the top of the seventh singled, but one was thrown out stealing. The other scored on a wild pitch. A foul out, single and pop fly ended the game.

Naccarato led Trinity with four hits. Olivia Shank had three hits.

Juhnke had four hits for Sedgwick. Lacey had three hits.

Naccarato pitched the win for Trinity, allowing five earned runs on 14 hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

Lacey took the loss, allowing 10 earned runs on 15 hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Trinity, 13-7, advances to the semifinals at 2 p.m. today.

“We have to play much better defense,” Palacioz said. “We’ll have a better effort tomorrow. We’ll be all right. We’ll clean that up tomorrow.”

Sedgwick ends the season 7-12. The Cardinals lose three seniors.

“We have a bunch of sophomores,” Murphy said. “We have a lot of girls who are playing a lot of summer ball. We have a lot of talent. We have some younger girls who are going to come around.”

Class 2-1A

Regional

Softball

Monday

at Moundridge

Quarterfinals

Remington 15,

W.Independent 0

3 innings

W.Independent;000;—0;0;5

Remington;762;—15;6;0

Gillespie (L), Bailly 1 and Skinner; Thunberg (W) and Crisp. HR — R: Regehr.

Marion 13,

Canton-Galva 3

6 innings

Can-Gal.;020;001;—3;7;6

Marion;204;115;—13;10;2

Brewer (L), Klatt 6, Jowers 6 and Norstrom; Overton (W) and Sigel.

H.Trinity 18,

Sedgwick 11

Sedgwick;102;214;1;—11;14;5

H.Trinity;003;294;—18;15;7

Lacey (L) and Brown; Naccarato (W) and Shank.

Moundridge 9,

Inman 6

Inman;200;004;0;—6;4;5

Moundridge;520;110;x;—9;4;0

Shober and Harman; Z.Sebrant and K.Sebrant. HR — M: Z.Sebrant.

Today’s games

Semifinals

Hutchinson Trinity (13-7) vs. Moundridge (15-2) 2 p.m.

Remington (15-4) vs. Marion (10-5) 3:30 p.m.

Finals

Semifinal winners 5 p.m.