Defendant bound over in murder case

LEAVENWORTH — A judge has bound over the case of a Leavenworth man charged with first-degree murder in connection to a Christmas 2017 shooting.

The case of Ramaun K. Johnson was bound over for arraignment Friday at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing.

Johnson, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Shavar A. Walker.

Walker, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, was shot multiple times in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2017, outside of an apartment complex at in the 500 block of Vilas Street.

Johnson is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder in Kansas.

It is alleged that Walker was killed during the commission of an inherently dangerous felony, distribution of cocaine.

Grant funds new portable stage

LINDSBORG — Musicians, actors, dancers and announcers will soon be able to step onto a new stage at events in Lindsborg with a $110,000 for a portable performing stage made possible by the David Nutt Fund administered by the McPherson County Community Foundation.

“We have had the same stage that was constructed locally for 43 years,” said Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Holly Lofton.

Lofton and a committee of representatives from the city, Lindsborg schools and nonprofit organizations came together to discuss the need for a new stage.

“We decided we would go ahead and talk about it and start to put this in motion and see what could be done with the David Nutt funds,” Lofton said.

It took multiple individuals several hours to set up the city’s old stage.