Modern China has long had “Social Security envy.” A decade ago, only a small portion of the population who worked in certain state-owned enterprises had the benefits of an awkward pension plan.

One major difficulty, among others, was intercepting income when so many were wage or temporary workers, paid in cash at the end of each day. That has changed.

Today, China is several years into implementation of a modern Social Security system for a substantial number of its citizens.

Many factors have made this feasible. Cheap labor and sweatshops are moving out-of-country as China builds a service economy. And their cell phone revolution provided them with advanced smartphone “apps.”

Nearly a third of Chinese citizens no longer carry a billfold or purse. They handle money transactions — from hiring a Didi car ride to buying vegetables at a corner stall — with smartphones. Using WeChat and AliPay, China is abandoning paper money and swipe or chip credit cards.

Funding for their retirement pension began as a 20-percent-of-salary input by employers. That deduction has now dropped to 15 percent. Oversight of this expanding pension system has been placed with each province. This payroll deduction is likely adequate to provide retirement for folks in wealthy provinces, but there are poor provinces with fewer folks on salary.

Before President Franklin Delano Roosevelt initiated Social Security, our American elderly were by far the largest group living in poverty in the United States.

In fall of 2017, in conjunction with their every-5-year meeting of the People’s National Congress, Beijing declared that there were 70 million citizens still living in severe poverty in China. Beijing gave the provinces and cities two years — until 2020 — to solve that problem. Social security is just one part of their solution.

When I visit with professor colleagues at universities across China, I have been asking just exactly how is China going to lift 70 million citizens out of poverty? I mention that in America we provide food stamps to the poor. Their response is immediate and forceful: “No Way! That just makes people lazy!”

So what is China doing, I ask, noting that they are now more than halfway to the 2020 deadline? The answers are general, and vary across China.

Most of the poor are rural, and those rural areas are undergoing “townification.” Their growing disparity between rich and poor has to be understood based on the fact that before 1990, everyone in China was “equal” as in “equally poor.”

Their rapid growth in wealth and standard of living has necessarily caused a disparity. Those left behind are heavily in rural China, and many are elderly. The rapid rise in standard of living has been the equivalent of moving from Depression-era Appalachia to modern New York, a rise to affluence that took us 90 years to achieve but which China has achieved in one-third that time.

Many elderly are left, living up valleys and on mountainsides in primitive housing from that early era. Many would rather have children and grandchildren come visit, than themselves move into modern cities — a true case of “future shock.”

“But how will you lift the others out of poverty?” I ask. The answers all involve providing more opportunity. In driving through many rural villages, I am surprised to see the quality of the newly paved roads. “This will bring buses and a connection with the bigger cities. It will generate shops and businesses in the countryside and everyone’s life will improve,” they tell me.

So on one hand, China is finally expanding its social security system. But on the other hand, they refuse to hand out anything free, and have an “I got mine, you get yours” attitude.

So it is difficult to figure out whether China policy is more like the Democrats, or the Republicans.

— John Richard Schrock is a professor of biology at Emporia State University. He is currently traveling in China.