Head coach Mike Goll’s message to his young Salina Central tennis team heading into this weekend’s Class 5A boys state tournament is fairly simple — don’t try to do too much.

The Mustangs have been the No. 1-ranked team in 5A since the beginning of the season, then put themselves in good position to be successful at state by qualifying their entire team during last week’s regional at McPherson.

The 5A state tournament will be played Friday and Saturday at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka. Matches Friday begin at 10 a.m., with a 9 a.m. start Saturday.

Central’s state qualifiers include five sophomores and a freshman, but they aren’t completely new to this level of competition. Four of the six played at state as freshmen in 2018 when the Mustangs finished second in the team standings, only three points behind Valley Center.

“It’s going to take all six kids, all four entries contributing,” Goll said. “But we’ve also told them you don’t have to play out of your mind.

“We need them to play to their ability. If you do that, sometimes you surprise yourself and take a step above the level you thought you were at.”

While Central has been ranked No. 1 the entire season, the top five haven’t changed since April 8. The Mustangs are followed by No. 2 St. James Academy, Maize South at No. 3, Maize is No. 4 and Arkansas City at No. 5. Each of the top four teams qualified their entire team for state.

“Regional is where you set the table and get everything ready for your state position,” Goll said. “Taking second and third in both singles and doubles put us in good position. You aren’t fighting a big dog from the start and can work your way in.

“I see a three-team race with us, Maize South and St. James Academy, and all three got everybody in.”

Central’s four returning state participants will all compete in doubles, while the two newcomers will be in the singles bracket.

Sophomores Reed McHenry and Max Shaffer own a 28-1 record as doubles partners this season. McHenry was a doubles state champion with then partner Will Hayes a year ago.

The lone loss for McHenry and Shaffer came in last week’s regional final, where they were up a set in the title match before losing to Valley Center seniors Hayden Brauer and Colby Swift, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

“(McHenry and Hayes) had basically the same situation last year, where they were undefeated going into their last regular-season meet,” Goll said. “They were beaten by a team from Washburn Rural and that seemed to spur them on.

“Hopefully it works in our favor as a wakeup call. It’s a week later this time than last year, but getting beat in the regional finals doesn’t hurt us. It will actually separate us to the other half of the bracket from Valley Center.”

Sophomores Brady Stack and McCabe Green are 18-5 this season, with three of the five losses coming to McHenry and Shaffer. They avenged one of their other two losses in the regional third-place match with a win over Maize seniors Chase Schreiner and Tanner Ohnmeis.

“For our doubles teams to have the opportunity to play against each other in practice does nothing but improve both teams,” Goll said. “Brady and McCabe are right there and they’ve learned a lot from the losses they’ve had. They are our No. 2 doubles team but they don’t play like No. 2s anymore.”

Central sophomore Austin Beatty and freshman Collin Phelps will compete in the singles division. Phelps is 23-7 and finished second at regionals, while Beatty is now 20-9 and was third.

Sophomore Chase Courbot competed for the Mustangs in singles at the league tournament, but an injury took him out of the postseason lineup.

“That shows just how deep we are,” Goll said. “We lost a solid player in Chase Courbot and had another solid player ready to step in his place.

“We had a couple more kids that could have made a run through regional, but they are stuck behind good kids. It’s a good problem to have and for some reason, nobody feels sorry for us.”

Class 3-2-1A

Sacred Heart seniors Charlie Skidmore and Trace Leners return to the Class 3-2-1A state tournament this weekend after placing fifth at state in doubles a year ago.

The 3-2-1A state meet begins at 10 a.m. Friday at Harmon Tennis Complex in Prairie Village.

Skidmore and Leners are 18-7 this season and coming off a sixth-place finish at a difficult Hesston regional last week.

A year ago, in their first season of playing high school tennis, Skidmore and Leners won five consecutive matches in the state tournament consolation bracket to finish fifth.