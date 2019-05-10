The Missouri River remains in a flood stage in the Leavenworth area. But forecasters do not believe flooding from the river will be as bad as previously predicted.

The river appeared to already have crested by this morning. As of 8 a.m., the river was at a depth of 21.86 feet after reaching 21.89 feet during the overnight hours. The river was still in what is considered a minor flood stage for the Leavenworth area this morning.

The river reaches its flood stage at a depth of 20 feet.

Earlier National Weather Service forecasts had predicted the river would rise to as much as 24.1 feet.

Stranger Creek was out of its out flood stage this morning in the Easton area. The creek had reached a moderate flood stage earlier this week.

The creek crested in the Easton area at 4:45 a.m. Thursday at 19.79 feet. The creek reaches its minor flood stage for the area at a depth of 17 feet. The creek enters its moderate flood stage at 18 feet.

By 7:30 a.m. today, the creek had dropped to 8.58 feet, according to the NWS.

Flooding from the creek caused road closures including Kansas 192 Highway in Easton, according to Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

Stranger Creek extends from northern Leavenworth County to southern Leavenworth County. But the NWS predicted the creek would crest this morning near Tonganoxie without reaching the flood stage for this part of the county.

