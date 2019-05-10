Send events to:

Friday 10

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through the red door.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 146 N. Seventh.

The Enlisted Association Chapter 16 monthly membership meeting Chapter 16: 1 p.m., Salina Senior Center Board Room, 245 N. Ninth

Friday Night Live event—Women Rock The Voo: 3 p.m., 249 N. Santa Fe.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 6:30 p.m. mini bingo, regular bingo 7:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

Friday Night Live event—MAHAN Live!: 9 p.m., The PourHouse, 311 E. Pacific.

LINDSBORG — Fika Swedish Friendship Group and Coffee: 10 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main.

LINDSBORG — American Legion Post 140 bingo: Doors open 5:30 p.m., games at 7, 524 E.State.

Saturday 11

Keyboarding Practice for Adults: 9:30 a.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. No registration required. 825-4624.

One-on-One Tech Help: 10 a.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library. Registration required. Basic computer skills are required.

Splash Saturdays: 1-5 p.m., Salina Family YMCA, 570 YMCA. 825-2151, tthompson@salinaymca.org.

ABILENE — Outdoor Antique Fest: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Abilene. Admission is free. (785) 263-2752.

ABILENE — Mother's Day Tea 2019: 11 a.m., Eisenhower Presidential Library, 200 S.E. Fourth. Cost: $20. (785) 263-6700, http://weblink.donorperfect.com/mothersdaytea.

CANTON — Spring Rendezvous: 9 a.m., Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, 2565 Pueblo. Features demonstrations by flintnappers, traders, blacksmiths and trappers. Music and concessions. Hourly bison tours. Gate entry is free. (620) 628-4455 , maxwellwildliferefuge@gmail.com.

MEDICINE LODGE — Barber County Spring Wildflower Tour: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Barber County Conservation District, 800 W. Third. Enjoy continental breakfast before boarding buses to two wildflower identification sites. Cost: $5-$20. (620) 886-5311, cheryl.davis2@ks.nacdnet.net.