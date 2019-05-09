A Leavenworth man who reportedly fired shots while being pursued by a deputy has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer with intent to commit a felony.

Anthony J. Robertson, 34, also pleaded guilty to charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and burglary.

Robertson entered the guilty plea Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court. Other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

The assault and fleeing charges stemmed from a July 6 incident in which he reportedly led deputies from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office on a chase that began in the area of 207th Street and Kansas 92 Highway.

Cpl. Sarah Flaherty of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office testified last year during a preliminary hearing that speeds during the pursuit exceeded 80 mph.

She testified that at one point, Robertson locked his brakes in what she believed was an attempt to cause her to crash into his truck.

Flaherty also testified that she heard between 11 and 13 gunshots during the pursuit.

Robertson ended up fleeing from the vehicle on foot with his passenger, Shauntel M. Cornelius. They were apprehended the following day.

The burglary charge was filed in a separate case and stemmed from an April 24, 2017, burglary of the Burger King in Lansing.

Robertson also still faces revocation of probation in a case stemming from a 2016 drug charge.

Robertson’s assault case had been scheduled to go to trial next week. But Robertson’s attorney, Clinton Lee, said Wednesday that “the parties recently agreed to resolve all of his cases.”

Sentencing is scheduled for July 10.

Lee said the parties can take up the probation revocation and disposition of that case at the same time.

As part of the plea agreement, there apparently will be a recommendation for a combined prison sentence of 56 months, or four years and eight months, for all three of the cases.

Robertson remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail as he awaits sentencing.

In a news release, County Attorney Todd Thompson said Wednesday’s plea agreement came after “discussions and consent of the officers involved.”

Cornelius also was charged for her actions during the July 6 pursuit.

During the pursuit, Cornelius reportedly crawled through the back window of the truck from the cab to the bed of the truck. She then threw items from the back of the truck at a pursuing vehicle.

She was sentenced in March to three years in prison for charges related to the pursuit and charges in two other cases.

