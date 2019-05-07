On the heels of more rainfall, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of east-central and northeast Kansas through late Wednesday night.

Topeka received more than a half-inch of rain early Tuesday as thunderstorms rolled through the area.

More rain and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday. Some of the storms could be severe, mainly in east-central Kansas, according to the weather service. The potential for flash flooding from this additional potential moderate to heavy rainfall will continue through Wednesday night.

The Flash Flood Watch includes Dickinson, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Clay, Cloud, Ottawa, Republic, Washington, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie and Riley counties.

Flooding of some rivers and creeks is likely to continue into the end of the week.

Through Monday night, Topeka has received an official 10.32 inches of precipitation so far this year, which is 1.20 inches above the yearly to-date average of 9.12 inches.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

• Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

• Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73.