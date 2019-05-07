Highs winds on Monday night caused widespread damage in Osage County, with trees falling on houses, roofs ripped from buildings and utility poles knocked down like matchsticks.

"We got hit pretty hard," Osage County Sheriff Laurie Dunn said Tuesday morning. "To our knowledge, there were no injuries, so we're very thankful for that."

Dunn said the storm rolled through the Osage City, Lyndon and Vassar areas about 7 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service office in Topeka estimated wind speeds of more than 70 mph.

Osage City reported a number of utility poles down, along with tree damage. Osage City street crews were working Monday night to clean up the damage.

Lyndon, which is located about 30 miles south of Topeka on US-75 highway, saw utility poles and trees down, with some large limbs landing on houses and porches. Dunn said several roofs were ripped off storage buildings on the north side of Lyndon. A carport was reported wrapped around a utility pole on the north side of town, near the Dollar General store.

Trees also were reported down farther north in Osage County, in the Carbondale area.

A semitrailer also was toppled during the storm as it traveled on K-268 highway near California Road. The location is just northeast of Lyndon.

Additional damage was reported just south of Melvern Lake in southern Osage County, where some outbuildings had blown over and a barn sustained damage.

Schools in Lyndon were running two hours behind schedule Tuesday morning, Dunn said.

Power outages also were reported in some areas of Osage County.

Dunn said she was hoping for "a calmer night" Tuesday as Osage County residents worked to clean up their properties after the storm.

More rain was forecast for Tuesday into Wednesday in east-central and northeast Kansas, including Topeka and Shawnee County. A flash flood watch remained in effect through late Wednesday for the entire area.

Flood warnings had been issued Tuesday morning for northern Lyon County, including the Cottonwood River and Neosho River near Emporia.

Jenifer Prieto, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Topeka, said additional rainfall could result in flood warnings being issued by Wednesday.

"We still have the flash flood watch that goes through Wednesday night," Prieto said Tuesday morning. "We could see some flood warnings issued tonight as we go into tomorrow with the continued rounds of rainfall that's saturating the ground. I tell people to be on alert if a flood warning is issued, to check your local weather and move to higher ground."

Prieto said the weather service also had received reports of hail on Monday night.

The largest hail was about 2.5 inches in diameter — or tennis ball-size — and was reported north of Gridley in Coffey County.

Golf ball-size hail of about 1.75 inches in diameter was reported near Princeton, located about 6 miles south of Ottawa in Franklin County. Tree limbs also were reported down in the Princeton community.

Ping pong-size hail of about 1.5 inches in diameter was reported about 3 miles south of Ottawa in Franklin County.

Topeka had received 1.01 inches of rain for a 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Other cities with rain included 1.61 inches in Manhattan and 2.82 inches in Emporia.