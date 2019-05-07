SOFTBALL

KNIGHTS SPLIT WITH ELLSWORTH: At Ellsworth, Sacred Heart got a 4-1 win in the opener of a doubleheader with Ellworth, but the Bearcats rallied for a 8-7 extra-inning win in the second contest to earn a split.

The Knights trailed 1-0 in the opener until Chloey Bohm's two-out, bases loaded double in the third drove in three runs. Sacred Heart added another run with two outs in the fourth on an Emily DeMars RBI single.

Grace Martin had three hits in the opener and Kelsie Gack allowed four hits in a complete game effort.

Sacred Heart led 7-2 in the second contest until Ellsworth scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie. The Bearcats scored the winning run on a Sierra Kraatz one-out double in the eighth.

Bohn had three hits and drove in four Sacred Heart runs in the second contest, with Martin, Katherine Bergkamp, Emilee Blythe and Sadie Van Riper getting two hits each.

GENERAL

SALINA ATHLETES SIGNING: Several Salina high school student athletes will be signing their letters of intent during ceremonies Wednesday at their respective schools.

Salina Central athletes will sign at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the school's auxiliary gym.

Individuals signing at Central and their school of choice include:

Drew Burgoon, wrestling at Barton Community College.

Blake Olmsted, track (pole vault) at Emporia State University.

Nicole Gochanour, triathlon at Kansas Newman University.

Sada Mills, dance at McPherson College.

River Weaverling, golf at Bethany College.

Salina South athletes will sign at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the school commons area.

Individuals signing at South and their school of choice include:

Khiley Davis, volleyball at University of Saint Mary (Leavenworth).

Elex Banks, basketball at Washburn University.

Georgia Bell, cheerleading at Wichita State University.

Landon Klassen, wrestling at Bethany College.

Five South seniors — Isaac Gallegos, Roy Garcia, Leonardo Torres, Daniel Valtierra-Picasso and Ivan Velo — will all sign with the Bethany College men's soccer program.