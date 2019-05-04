Tabetha Deines says she became a better runner when she decided to stop being "stupid.”

Deines, a freshman from Salina, used a late surge in the 800-meter run and crossed the finish line in fifth place during the Kansas Conference Track Championships on Friday at Graves Family Sports Complex.

Deines, who ran at Salina Central High School, posted a personal record time of 2 minutes, 20.35 seconds and continued her late-season improvement.

“I figured out the game plan, kind of when to kick and not go out too fast and be stupid,” Deines said. “It’s actually started working out pretty well, I’ve started kicking about with 350 meters left in the race, that seems to be the plan that’s working.”

Deines said she previously would start her races like they were a sprint.

“I’d run really faster than I should and then just die,” she said. “I’ve learned to maintain a slower speed and then kick into gear. It’s got me about five seconds in the race.”

Deines said she “had a bit extra” for the race, spurred on by running at home for the first time this season and in front of her family and friends.

“Being at home is awesome,” she said. “Being able to sleep in my own bed, shower in my own shower … it was kind of like a normal day for practice. A really intense and fun practice.”

Deines also ran with the knowledge that a similar opportunity might not come again any time soon.

“We probably won’t have another (home meet) for a while, it’s the first one in (51) years, so coming out to this is really special for me,” she said.

Teammate Makenzie Tucker, also a freshman, placed eighth in 2:28.58 as KWU finished 11th in the team standings with 16 points. Perennial power Friends was the team champion with 228 points and Bethany placed sixth with 56 points.

KWU had two runners place in the 1,500-meters — freshman Stephanie Martinez was sixth (5:01.91) and Tucker seventh (5:03.74).

“I hit my new best time,” Martinez said. “I’m a little bummed because I wanted to break five (minutes) but this is as close as I’ve gotten all season, so I’m very happy.”

Martinez also placed eighth in the 5,000 meters in 19:32.22.

Bethany was led by a first-place finish from freshman Arriana Benjamin in the discus (146-9) on Friday.

The Wesleyan men’s team placed 12th with 13 points, but there were a couple of standout efforts, starting with freshman Lane Peters’ second-place finish in the 100 meters.

Peters leaned across the finish line for 10.83-second time, barely nudging McPherson’s Xavier Taylor (10.87). Anterreon McClain, Saint Mary’s dynamic sprinter, was first in 10.55.

“We were neck and neck the last 10 meters but it was a good race,” said Peters, who also plays cornerback on the KWU football team and qualified for the NAIA nationals in the 100 earlier in the season with a 10.60 time.

“I wanted to get out in front fast. Get out front then you can stay out front, that’s what I aim to do. I’ve been working on my start, that’s been my downfall. It’s a work in progress.”

Jacob Lovell was the Coyotes’ other top performer, placing fifth in the 1,500-meters in 4:03:09, a personal record. He finished behind four Saint Mary runners, led by winner Phillip Langemann (3:57.22).

“I was really scared with how the race started out, after the first lap I was basically last,” said Lovell, a sophomore from Junction City. “I saw where my time was through 300 (meters) and knew I was on pace. My coaches made sure I stayed patient throughout the whole race.”

Lovell said his running took off after he made a discovery.

“Two weeks ago I figured out what it actually feels like to move quick at the end of a race,” he said. “These last two weeks, just prepping for this meet, have been a lot of speed work and getting used to the feeling when I’m tired.”

Bethany was seventh with 43 points. Bryce Carmack won the pole vault, clearing 15-9.