Team scores — Newton-Hesston 330, Maize South 267, Great Bend 260, Maize 218, Hutchinson 141, Valley Center 73, Liberal 41.
200-yd. medley relay — 1. Hutchinson A (Young, Fee, Ramirez, Hobart) 2:07.85, 2. Great Bend A (K.Snapp, Mull, Williams, Jerke) 2:08.13, 3. Newton A (A.Penner, J.Anton, L.Anton, E.Penner) 2:08.22, 4. Maize South A (Harris, Heide, Wagner, Nusz) 2:12.25, 5. Maize A (Roath, Will-Gallegos, Jo.Claeys, Wunch) 2:12.89, 6. Valley Center A (O’Donnell, Dietreich, Vincent, Smith) 2:16.12, 7. Great Bend B (To, Ibarra, Panzer, Lang) 2:20.39, 8. Maize South B (Bailey, Ramirez, Simon Weir) 2:21.12, 9. Liberal A (Feldhausen, Farmer, A.Nutt, Martinez) 2:29.08, 10. Maize B (Blase, Ja.Claeys, Elliott, Holt) 2:29.83, 12. Valley Center B (Dody, Birmingham, Kutz, Wolf) 2:34.14. 13. Liberal B (S.Nutt, Marcellus, Pittman, Sarabia) 2:35.17. 15. Newton E (Hatch, Cechova, Smith, Archibald) 2:42.02, 16. Newton D (Aguilar, Chappell Deckert, Rowe, Allen) 2:57.65-x, 18. Newton B (Crawford, Teeter, Arrowsmith, Ballinger) 3:33.67-x, 20. Newton C (Grant, Vesterkyaer, Dorzweiler, Peters) 3:41.48-x.
200-yd. freestyle — 1. Senn N 2:05.65, 2. Taylor M 2:15.59, 3. L.Anton N 2:18.05, 4. Bowles MS 2:19.11, 5. Wunch M 2:27.99, 6. Cape GB 2:28.67, 7. Mies M 2:31.41, 8. Huslig GB 2:37.95, 9. Soupiset GB 2:39.91, 10. Giroux MS 2:40.28, 11. E.Penner N 2:43.22, 12. Wier MS 2:45.49.
200-yd. individual medley — 1. Schroeder N 2:20.18, 2. J.Anton N 2:32.93, 3. Salgado N 2:36.73, 4. Heide MS 2:42.96, 5. Harris MS 2:43.58, 6. Bailey MS 2:49.42, 7. To GB 2:55.79, 8. Farmer L 3:00.47, 9. Martinez L 3:03.36, 10. Edwards M 3:03.88, 11. S.Nutt L 3:07.55, 12. Pedigo GB 3:10.21.
50-yd. freestyle — 1. Schroeder N 25.60, 2. A.Snapp GB 26.92, 3. Young H 27.06, 4. Loerke MS 27.21, 5. Jerke GB 27.68, 6. Hobart H 28.34, 7. Bequette H 28.40, 8. Ramirez H 28.75, 9. Will-Gallegos M 28.87, 10. Boxberger GB 29.19, 11. Wunch M 29.35, 12. Jo.Claeys M 29.42. 14. Olson N 29.49, 17. Teeter N 30.97. Newton exhibitions: Arrowsmith 31.73, Vesterkyaer 32.31, Ballinger 32.46, Rowe 32.52, Hatch 33.00, Roberson 33.13, Peters 33.42, Chappell Deckert 33.85, Harder 34.12, Dorzweiler 34.66, Oller 35.50, Smith 35.67 Grant 35.83, Toribio 37.66, Archibald 37.76, Aguilar 37.89, Kelley 38.23, Allen 38.93, Cechova 39.95, Frank 40.08, James 41.79, Vucinic 42.95, Buller 42.39, Stout 42.39sa.
Diving — 1. A Penner N 183.50, 2. Stahl N 178.30.
100-yd. butterfly — 1. Taylor M 1:05.96, 2. J.Anton N 1:08.57, 3. Salgado N 1:08.58, 4. Williams GB 1:11.06, 5. K.Snapp GB 1:15.84, 6. Wagner MS 1:17.57, 7. Simon MS 1:19.98, 8. E.Penner N 1:20.12, 9. Dody VC 1:20.84, 10. Pittman L 1:21.36, 11. Ramirez MS 1:22.36, 12. Elliott M 1:35.84.
100-yd. freestyle — 1. Senn N 56.90, 2. Blasdel M 58.72, 3. Young H 58.94, 4. A.Snapp GB 59.86, 5. Loerke MS 1:00.31, 6. Vincent VC 1:03.58, 7. Bowles MS 1:04.06, 8. Hobart H 1:04.08, 9. Roath MS 1:04.42, 10. O’Donnell VC 1:04.85, 11. Nusz MS 1:05.96, 12. Jo.Claeys M 1:06.30. 14. Crawford N 1:07.03, 16. Olson N 1:09.65. Newton exhibitions: Rowe 1:14.18, Ballinger 1:14.84, Hatch 1:15.19, Chappel Deckert 1:18.28, Smith 1:18.34, Harder 1:18.97, Oller 1:19.22, Dorzweiler 1:19.82, Grant 1:25.11, Archibald 1:26.97, Frank 1:29.16, Allen 1:31.10, Cechova 1:32.39, James 1:35.89, Buller 1:43.01.
500-yd. freestyle — 1. L.Anton N 6:06.17, 2. Bailey MS 6:40.14, 3. Mies M 6:54.58, 4. Arrowsmith N 7:06.54, 5. Giroux MS 7:08.95, 6. Benson H 7:15.96, 7. Huslig GB 7:16.15, 8. Pedigo GB 7:30.36, 9. Barton GB 7:31.17, 10. Hansen MS 7:48.27, 11. Messerly M 8:22.89.
200-yd. freestyle relay — 1. Newton A (Schroeder, A.Penner, Salgado, Senn) 1:47.02 (school record), 2. Maize A (Taylor, Jo.Claeys, Will-Gallegos, Blasdel) 1:51.97, 3. Great Bend A (Jerke, Williams, Boxberger, Snapp) 1:55.80, 4. Hutchinson A (Hobart, Fee, Ramirez, Young) 1:55.81, 5. Maize South A (Bequette, Harris, Bowles, Loerke) 1:56.88, 6. Valley Center A (O’Donnell, Dietrich, Smith, Vincent) 2:00.30, 7. Newton B (Crawford, Chappell Deckert, Olson, J.Anton) 2:01.01, 8. Great Bend B (Mayhill, Lang, To, Cape) 2:02.53, 9. Maize South B (Nusz, Simon, Bailey, Wangner) 2:03.13, 10. Maize B (Elliott, Edwards, Blase, Holt) 2:07.17, 11. Liberal A (Brady, Marcellus, Farmer, Pittman) 2:10.14, 12. Newton C (Vesterkyaer, Hatch, Peters, Ballinger) 2:10.18-x, 13. Hutchinson B (Benson, Bryant, Kongable, Williams) 2:12.21, 18. Newton D (Rowe, Oller, Dorzweiler, Smith) 2:18.29-x, 19. Newton E (Grant, Aguilar, Kelley, Harder) 2:22.02-x, 23. 6. Newton F (Roberson, Vucinic, Allen, Archibald) 2:36.35-x.
100-yd. backstroke — 1. Ramirez H 1:08.13, 2. A.Penner N 1:10.53, 3. K.Snapp GB 1:12.62, 4. Jerke GB 1:12.98, 5. Roath M 1:13.71, 6. Blase M 1:16.10, 7. O’Donnell VC 1:16.52, 8. Harris MS 1:16.79, 9. Bequette MS 1:18.75, 10. Williams GB 1:20.40, 11. A.Nutt L 1:22.30, 12. Martinez L 1:22.71. 19. Aguilar N 1:49.71.
100-yd. breaststroke — 1. Mull GB 1:16.93, 2. Heide MS 1:18.51, 3. Wagner MS 1:19.52, 4. Will-Gallegos M 1:22.78, 5. Vincent VC 1:23.20, 6. Ramirez MS 1:23.43, 7. Fee H 1:23.53, 8. Blasdel M 1:24.99, 9. Cape GB 1:25.98, 10. Vesterkyaer N 1:26.42, 11. Teeter N 1:27.53, 12. Crawford N 1:27.62.
400-yd. freestyle relay — 1. Newton A (Schroeder, L.Anton, Salgado, Senn) 4:01.32, 2. Maize A (Taylor, Wunch, Roath, Blasdel) 4:12.00, 3. Maize South A (Bequette, Heide, Bowles, Loerke) 4:16.48, 4. Great Bend A (A.Snapp, Panzer, Lang, K.Snapp) 4:21.78, 5. Newton B (Arrowsmith, Teeter, Olson, E.Penner) 4:42.07, 6. Great Bend B (Huslig, Mayhill, To, Cape) 4:46.63, 7. Maize South B (Ramirez, Hansen, Giroux, Weir) 4:49.18, 9. Maize B (Edwards, Mies, Onderek, Palmer) 4:42.07, 10. Hutchinson A (Kongable, Saboya, Bryant, Benson) 5:05.98, 11. Liberal A (S.Nutt, Marcellus, Brady, Martinez) 5:10.58, 12. Liberal B (Feldhausen, Esandon, Sarabia, Rodriguez) 5:37.37, 13. Hutchinson B (Egerstaffer, McClelland, Eddington, Miller) 6:04.66.