In recognition of the 37th annual Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Friday and National Peace Officers Memorial Day, Wednesday, May 15, Gov. Laura Kelly ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on both days.

“Each year we recognize law enforcement officers for putting service above self to protect fellow Kansans,” Kelly said. “I have a deep appreciation for these officers and their families – and on behalf of the State of Kansas, thank them for their commitment.”

On Friday, Kelly will sign an official proclamation declaring May 3 as “Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Day.” In addition, H.J. Res. 730, P.L. 87-726 designates May 15 of each year as National Peace Officers Memorial Day in honor of federal, state and local officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.