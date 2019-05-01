HUTCHINSON — The Hutchinson Salthawks girls swimming team placed third during its final home meet of the season Tuesday at The YMCA of Hutchinson and Reno County.

McPherson scored 438 1/2 points to claim the team title, followed by Garden City (195 1/2), Hutchinson (192), Dodge City (163), Liberal (134), Hays (99) and Holcomb (79).

The Salthawks received individual performances from Kennedy Young (200 freestyle, first, 2:07.33; 100 backstroke, first, 1:02.73), Ava Ramirez (100 backstroke, second, 1:08.17; 50 freestyle, seventh, 28.92 seconds), Caroline Fee (100 breaststroke, fourth, 1:25.50; 50 freestyle, 13th, 30.99 seconds), Brynne Hobart (50 freestyle, fifth, 28.53 seconds; 100 freestyle, eighth, 1:04.37), Neely Benson (500 freestyle, sixth, 7:17.60), Isabelle Kongable (200 freestyle, tenth, 2:04.72; 100 freestyle, 12th, 1:13.57), Jadyn Miller (100 butterfly, tenth, 1:49.23) and Emily Fee (100 breaststroke, 14th, 1:41.60).

Hutchinson's 200 medley relay team (Young, Caroline Fee, Ramirez, Hobart) placed first in 2:06.34. The Salthawks' 200 freestyle relay team (Hobart, Ramirez, Caroline Fee, Young) finished second in 1:55.64. The HHS 400 freestyle relay team (Belanna Bryant, Marilla Saboya, Kongable, Benson) ended up sixth in 5:04.16.

Other Hutchinson relay teams included Claire Fee, Emily Fee, Miller and Elise Williams, who finished 13th in the 200 medley in 2:45.74; Benson, Bryant, Kongable and Williams, who placed eighth in the 200 freestyle in 2:12.00; and Sarah Mann, Gillian Eddington, Claire Fee and Lauren Pankratz, who ended up 11th in the 400 freestyle in 5:36.12.

BOYS TENNIS

AVCTL Div. III-IV Championships

WICHITA — Buhler placed third among eight teams at the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Tournament Divisions III and IV Championships on Monday.

Wichita Collegiate scored 62 points to capture the team championship, followed by McPherson (56), Buhler (50), Wellington (31), Circle (25), El Dorado (23), Winfield (19) and Augusta (12).

The Crusaders scored 30 of their 50 points in the double tournaments.

At No. 1 doubles, Drake Dick and Luke Ingalls were the runners-up, falling to Wichita Collegiate 6-1, 6-4 in the title match. They defeated teams from El Dorado and Winfield along the way.

At No. 2 doubles, Neil Case and Carter Engelken also placed second, losing to Wichita Collegiate 6-1, 6-4 in the championship contest. They bested teams from Augusta and McPherson in previous rounds.

At No. 1 singles, Camrin Engelken finished fourth, falling to Ramsey (Wichita Collegiate) 6-2, 6-3 in the third-place match. Engelken picked up a win against Brown (Weellington) before losing to Mosier (Circle) in the semifinals.

At No. 2 singles, Cale McCabe also placed fourth, losing to Altenhofen (Augusta) 6-2, 6-0 in the third-place match. McCabe defeated Lowe (Winfield) before losing to Fernandez (Wichita Collegiate) in the semifinals.