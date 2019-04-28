Charles and Marian McKay of South Hutchinson will be celebrating their 80th birthdays with a reception at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church at 407 E. 12th Ave., Hutchinson, from 2 to 4 p.m. on May 11.

Charles was born on Jan. 4, 1939 in Heavener, Oklahoma and was raised in Hoisington. He retired from Hutchinson Correctional Facility and is currently a bus driver for the Nickerson and Haven school districts. Marian Voss McKay was born on June 12, 1939 in Great Bend and was raised on the family farm by Bushton. Marian worked several years at Hutchinson Hospital and then worked at Health Equip as a respiratory therapist where she worked until retiring in 2001.

Charles and Marian were married on April 24, 1960 in Holyrood. Their children are Kim (Perry) Housman of Dodge City; Kelly (Kale) Nelson of Fort Scott and Kerry (Tim) Linenberger of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Charles and Marian have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

If you are unable to stop by to wish Charles and Marian a happy birthday, cards can be mailed to them at 306 E. Avenue F, South Hutchinson, KS 67505.