HUTCHINSON — Four Blue Valley North golfers finished among the top 15 as the Mustangs captured the team championship at the Hutchinson Invitational on Friday at Carey Park Golf Course.

Cameron Rosenberg shot an even-par 71 to finish in a four-way tie for second for Blue Valley North while Davis Cooper and Gabe Whitehair found themselves in a four-way tie for 10th after carding 73s. Cole Fischman added a 75 while finishing in a five-way tie for 15th.

Shawnee Mission East's Will Harding was the medalist after producing a 3-under 68 as the Lancers were three shots behind Blue Valley North's 292 team total. Andy Scholz, who came away with a 73 for Shawnee Mission East, also tied for 10th.

Blue Valley West's Cade Uhlenhake (71) was the runner-up after winning a one-hole playoff involving Goddard Eisenhower's Tyler Trudo (71), Maize's Jared Murphy (71) and Rosenberg.

Trudo, a Hutchinson Community College recruit, said he was able to rally on his second nine.

"I played fine. I was 3-over through four (holes) and rallied back to shoot even," Trudo said. "That is what I'm happy about."

Trudo had three birdies on the back nine (at Nos. 12, 15 and 16) for a 33 after posting a 38 on the front nine.

Hutchinson placed 13th in the field of 31 teams. Brock Southern shot an 80 to lead the Salthawks, who received an 82 from Jake Winchester, an 84 from Tate Webster, an 86 from Trevor Rhoades, a 93 from Wyatt Johnson, a 102 from Luke Winchester and a 105 from Nathan Davis.

Buhler finished in a tie for 16th with Olathe South. Will Yates recorded a 77 to top the Crusaders, who picked up an 83 from Matt Voth, an 88 from Trenton Matney, an 88 from Thomas Cox, a 90 from Austin Phillips and a 94 from Jackson Berning.

HUTCHINSON INVITATIONAL

Friday's Results

At Carey Park Golf Course

TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Overland Park Blue Valley North 292, 2. Shawnee Mission East 295, 3. Topeka Washburn Rural 307, 4. Wichita Kapaun Mount Carmel 310, 5. (tie) Overland Park Blue Valley West and Goddard Eisenhower 311, 7. (tie) Wichita Trinity and Overland Park Blue Valley Northwest 312, 9. Salina Sacred Heart 319, 10. Overland Park Blue Valley 322, 11. Olathe West 323, 12. Shawnee Mission South 327, 13. Hutchinson 332, 14. (tie) Salina South and Salina Central 334, 16. (tie) Olathe South and Buhler 336, 18. Wichita Bishop Carroll 337, 19. (tie) Manhattan and Wichita Northwest 339, 21. (tie) Shawnee Mission and Topeka West 345, 23. Maize 348, 24. McPherson 352, 25. Derby 357, 26. Newton 365, 27. Wichita Heights 371, 28. Shawnee Mission West 375, 29. Shawnee Heights 376, 30. Topeka 405, 31. Liberal 417.

INDIVIDUAL TOP 10: 1. Harding (SME) 35-33—68, 2. (tie) Uhlenhake (BVW) 36-35—71, Trudo (GE) 38-33—71, Murphy (MAI) 37-34—71 and Rosenberg (BVN) 36-35—71, 6. (tie) Bultman (SMNW) 37-35—72, Shaw (SSH) 37-35—72, Baker (WKMC) 35-37—72 and Beck (TWR) 35-37—72, 10. (tie) Scholz (SME) 38-35—73, Cooper (BVN) 37-36—73, Likes (OS) 37-36—73 and Whitehair (BVN) 36-37—73.

OVERLAND PARK BLUE VALLEY NORTH (292): Rosenberg 71, Cooper 73, Whitehair 73, Fischman 75, Moore 78.

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST (295): Harding 68, Scholz 73, Costello 76, Dierks 78.

TOPEKA WASHBURN RURAL (307): Beck 72, Neale 78, Frederickson 78, Leonetti 79, Hughes 85.

WICHITA KAPUAN MOUNT CARMEL (310): Baker 72, Schrock 75, Wilbert 80, Steiner 83, Reintjes 83.

OVERLAND PARK BLUE VALLEY WEST (311): Uhlenhake 71, Mergia 78, Saporito 78, Bennett 84, Nordstrom 86.

GODDARD EISENHOWER (311): Trudo 71, Sloss 79, Villegas 80, Kaylor 81, Steven 93, Brewer 94.

WICHITA TRINITY (312): Vanlandingham 76, Scheufler 77, Radley 78, Swyers 81, Majors 82.

OVERLAND PARK BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST (312): Gardner 76, B. Bessette 78, J. Bessette 79, McCrary 79, MacGee 87.

SALINA SACRED HEART (319): Shaw 72, Herrenbuck 75, Gilliland 83, Skidwell 89, Newell 101.

OVERLAND PARK BLUE VALLEY (322): LaBelle 76, Prentice 77, Elgas 82, Euston 87, Longwell 89.

OLATHE WEST (323): Welsh 77, Tarvin 78, Davis 82, Stauffer 86, Mullen 87.

SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH (327): Close 79, Bloom 81, Brassell 82, Aldrich 85, Barnes 86.

HUTCHINSON (332): Southern 80, J. Winchester 82, Webster 84, Rhoades 86, Johnson 93, L. Winchester 102, Davis 105.

SALINA SOUTH (334): Renz 78, Norton 82, Stein 86, Giroux 88, Magallanes-Rivas 91, Turner 96.

SALINA CENTRAL: (334): Hawley 76, Weaverling 77, Ryan 87, Nitz 94, Ryan 94.

OLATHE SOUTH (336): Likes 73, Reckrodt 79, Hanneman 88, Heigele 96, Norman 96.

BUHLER (336): Yates 77, Voth 83, Matney 88, Cox 88, Phillips 90, Berning 94.

WICHITA BISHOP CARROLL (337): Stuckey 79, Murphy 86, Gooch 86, Barrientos 86, Betts 93.

MANHATTAN (339): Gritton 82, Begnoche 85, Priddle 85, Snowden 88.

WICHITA NORTHWEST (339): Wadlowe 76, Mueller 81, Fisher 88, Visger 94, Verbeck 103.

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST (345): Butlman 72, Gentry 89, Peterson 90, Heitz 94, Foresman 96.

TOPEKA WEST (345): Alonzo 75, Berberich 81, Blenden 94, Jacobsen 95, Clark 98.

MAIZE (348): Murphy 71, Cunningham 91, Marshall 92, Prophet 94.

MCPHERSON (352): Raymond 82, Hoxie 88, Ruddle 90, Kinnamon 92, Schmid 93, Courtney 94.

DERBY (357): Ramsey 88, Francis 88, Cornwell 89, Smith 92, Gardner 100, Lindsey 106.

NEWTON (365): Engelken 80, Hernandez 83, Koontz 99, Hernandez 103, Lasiter 115.

WICHITA HEIGHTS (371): Hager 79, Peshek 96, Claassen 98, Ev. Jensen 98, Et. Jensen 103.

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST (375): Hajduch 92, Hart 92, Halterman 93, Forget 98, McGinnis 107.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS (376): Holmer 86, Holthaus 90, Selk 95, Casto 105, Perkins 114.

TOPEKA (405): Gosselin 92, Vasguez 100, Evenson 100, Greer 113.

LIBERAL (417): Wagenseller 94, Hill 100, Gilmore 108, Hammel 115.

HAYS (N/A): Krannawitter 74, McRae 75, Norris 77.

ARKANSAS CITY (N/A): Sutherland 77, Womack 92.

HAYSVILLE CAMPUS (N/A): Cope 92, Parks 95, Moree 101.