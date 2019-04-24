HUTCHINSON — The drivers of the United States Modified Touring Series and the National Championship Racing Association are coming to the Kansas State Fairgrounds this weekend.

On Friday night, the USMTS is bringing the fastest growing and most popular open-wheel dirt modified tour series to Hutchinson. The USMTS attracts some of the most talented drives across North America.

Embarking on its 21st season in 2019, the USMTS is the ultimate playground of for the nation's hottest drivers. More than 700 different drivers from 29 states took part in USMTS events last season as the rugged road warriors staged more than 80 blockbuster events at 43 venues in 13 states throughout America's heartland.

Current points leader Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas, already has two wins to his credit heading into this weekend. Known as "The Sandman," Sanders finished with 12 victories and a third-place points finish in the series standings in 2018.

There will be three classes of racing Friday night at the Kansas State Fairgrounds, including USMTS Modifieds, United States Racing Association B Modifieds and USRA Stock Cars.

On Saturday night, the NCRA is bringing three divisions — sprint cars, late models and modifieds — to Hutchinson as the drivers prepare for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 63rd Hutchinson Grand Nationals on July 26-27 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds.

Dusty Leonard of Marysville, last season's co-champion with Delbert Smith of Wichita, is the current points leader in the NCRA Late Model standings heading into Saturday.

Wichita drivers Dan Powers and Clint McFadden are tied for the top spot after one race this season in the NCRA Modified series.

The NCRA Sprint Car series will be making its first regular season start after two programs counted only for show-up points.

The grandstand will be open at 5 p.m. both nights with racing beginning at 7 p.m.

The cost of admission is $20 for adults. Kids 11 years and younger will be admitted free. The cost of pit pass is $35. There is $2 discount for Saturday's show at O'Reilly Auto Parts.