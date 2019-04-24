While temperatures cooled, scores went down Tuesday night in the final round of the Summit League women’s golf championships at Sand Creek Station.

All but one of the nine teams competing shot their best team score of the tournament.

The Denver Pioneers cut 20 strokes off their Monday team score to shoot a 281 and win the team title at 904. Oral Roberts took second at 931. South Dakota State was third at 934. South Dakota finished fourth at 944.

“It was colder, but the wind was down — the most that it has been all week,” Denver coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “We got off to a really great start. All five of our players were even par or under par for the first nine holes. Whenever you have a team of five playing well, and you only count four, you know you’re going to have a good day.”

The Pioneers qualify for the NCAA Regionals for the 18th straight year. The team wins its fifth Summit League title in the last six years. The team has an additional 10 conference titles from the Sun Belt Conference (9) and the Western Athletic Conference (1), all dating back to 2002. The team was established in 1998.

The team will find out today where it is assigned.

“We’re going to leave May 4,” Kuhle said. “We’re either going to go to Seattle, Michigan State, Oklahoma or Auburn. We find out at 3:30 (p.m.) Denver time. Last year, we went to Florida State. We were an at-large. It’s hard to say. We’ve been to Seattle (Tumble Creek Club) and we’ve been to Oklahoma (Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club) before for regionals. We’ve never been to Michigan State (Forest Akers West) and we’ve never been to Auburn (Saugahatchee Country Club). We don’t know. It will be fun to find out. If we play like we did today and we have five scores in it — we shot from 65 to 76 — if we do that for all three rounds, we’ll make it to the national championship.”

Denver junior Mary Weinstein, who took the lead after Monday’s round, never let it go, breaking a course and Summit League record for best single round at 65, seven under par. Her 217 for three days tied a Summit League record.

She was named the conference tournament MVP.

“It definitely feels great,” Weinstein said. “I gave it my all. I put myself in the right mindset. I supported my teammates and they supported me back. We all prepared as hard as we can this entire season. It was great to see my hard work pay off.”

It was her first tournament win as a Division I player.

Weinstein opened the day with a par on hole one, followed by four straight birdies. After playing the next four holes at two over, Weinstein birdied five of the last nine, including three of her last four holes.

Weinstein goes to the NCAA regionals three years in a row — two at the Division I level. She played for Regis University in Denver as a freshman, reaching both the NCAA Division II regionals and national championship.

“We’re going to go in with the same attitude, knowing we can play with the best teams in the nation,” Weinstein said. “We worked super hard for everything we had this entire year. We’re going to give it our all.

“Every single year has prepared me more and more for every single tournament. I just make sure I give it my all.”

Denver’s Sophie Newlove, the defending SL medalist, also made major cuts in her score, finishing with a one-under 71, taking second at 224. Sarah Bell of Oral Roberts finished third at 229, shooting a 70 in the final round.

Newlove shot a bogey on her first hole. After a par on three, she shot three straight birdies and finished the remaining 13 holes one over.

“It was good,” Newlove said. “I could see the team was doing well. We were feeding off each other. I could see the putts going in. Mary killed it today. She shot seven under. It’s hard to beat that.”

Newlove will be playing in her fourth straight NCAA regional.

“We don’t know where we’re going, but wherever we go, we’ll fight,” Newlove said. “We’ll take anywhere. We don’t care where we go.”

Teresa Toscano of South Dakota State placed fourth at 231. Isabella Caamal of Oral Roberts and Megan Munneke of South Dakota tied for fifth at 232. The top five were named to the all-tournament team.

The Summit League men’s tournament begins Sunday at Sand Creek Station.

Summit League

Women’s Golf

Championships

Final results

Sunday through Tuesday

Sand Creek Station

Par 72, 6,030 yards

Team scores

Denver;322-301-281—904

Oral Roberts;325-308-298—931

South Dakota State;321-314-299—934

South Dakota;323-308-313—944

North Dakota State;328-323-300—951

North Dakota;329-327-316—972

Purdue Fort Wayne;323-332-319—974

Omaha;328-330-319—977

Western Illinois;334-329-318—981

Individuals

1. Mary Weinstein Den.;78-74-65—217

2. Sophie Newlove Den.;78-75-71—224

3. Sarah Bell ORU;79-80-70—229

4. Teresa Toscano SDS;74-80-77—231

T5. Isabella Caamal ORU;81-75-76—232

T5. Megan Munneke SD;81-77-74—232

T7. Taylor McCorkle NDS;75-83-75—233

T7. Alyson Bean Den.;82-79-72—233

9. Mia Seeman SDS;83-76-75—234

10. Rachel Dupree ORU;85-77-73—235

11. Trussy Li Den.;84-79-73—236

T12. Emma Groom NDS;83-82-72—237

T12. Emma Sabbagh SD;81-79-77—237

T14. Jenna Janu ND;78-80-80—238

T14. Laerke Jensen SD;81-74-83—238

T14. Cassidy Laidlaw SDS;83-82-73—238

17. Maddie Herzog NDS;86-78-75—239

T18. Abbie Carlsen PFW;77-79-84—240

T18. Zora Gittens Om.;80-78-82—240

T18. Sydney Bormann SDS;85-76-79—240

T18. Lani Potter SDS;81-85-74—240

22. Holly Anderson PFW;81-85-75—241

23. Ashlyn Guggisberg ND;87-81-75—243

T24. Katie Bartlett SD;87-78-79—244

T24. Camille Enright Den.;95-73-76—244

T26. Jordan York Om.;87-81-77—245

T26. Beatriz Garcia ORU;81-85-79—245

T26. Hanna Peterson ND;83-81-81—245

T29. Lexi Petersen SD;80-81-85—246

T29. Nicole Hamilton-Cross WI;83-83-80—246

T29. Linnzie Richner PFW;79-86-81—246

T29. Emily Marrs WI;86-83-77—246

T33. Mandy Boyle Om.;81-86-80—247

T33. Alexis Thomas NDS;89-80-78—247

T33. Megan Lee ORU;84-76-87—247

36. Emma Schroeder PFW;86-84-79—249

T37. Sierra Bennion NDS;84-83-83—250

T37. Mariah Peters WI;90-79-81—250

T37. Abby Schramel ND;85-85-80—250

T37. Katie McTaggart WI;81-84-85—250

41. Cassidy Jurkaites WI;84-88-80—252

T42. Ally Rogers ND;83-86-86—255

T42. Sami Langford Om.;90-85-80—255

T42. Hannah Hunke Om.;80-87-88—255

45. Paige Bird PFW;88-84-85—257