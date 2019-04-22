One of my favorite American heroes is Norman Borlaug, an Iowa research scientist who developed grain hybrids and methods that helped farmers in Mexico and India grow enough food to feed their nations. Before he died at the age of 95, Borlaug won a Nobel Peace Prize.

He also worked to establish the World Food Prize, which each year honors those whose work has improved the quality, quantity and availability of food around the world.

Most people likely haven’t heard of the prize or of Borlaug.

It’s an example of how our society often values pseudo-science and celebrity more than real research that improves the lives of people around the globe. So while it’s now trendy to talk about food waste, the notions of what that is and why it’s a problem are wildly different.

On one hand environmentalists and celebrities scold us about throwing away old bananas, out-of-date milk and leftover restaurant meals. They say we are adding to methane releases and overloading landfills, while denying food to the poor and hungry.

On the other, scientists are improving the ways food is stored and transported, especially in developing nations, so that it doesn’t spoil before it can be consumed.

Despite what some children were told by their parents: Eating their vegetables won’t make a bit of difference to starving children in Africa.

The people of Africa don’t care if you toss your old bananas, unless they happen to grow bananas. Then they might want you to buy more bananas, regardless of what you do with them.

Boosting demand for some crops would help farmers and make agriculture more viable in many parts of the world. In other regions, proper storage and transportation, pest and disease prevention, distribution, and affordability are issues that need to be addressed.

Here’s how the website for the World Food Prize explains it: “The World Food Prize emphasizes the importance of a nutritious and sustainable food supply for all people. By honoring those who have worked successfully toward this goal, The Prize calls attention to what has been done to improve global food security and to what can be accomplished in the future.”

Over the years, the prize has been awarded to a scientist who developed sorghum hybrids in Africa that were resistant to drought and the crop-destroying striga weed.

Another scientist won for researching and introducing aquaculture practices in India that led to significant improvement in the quality of nutrition for impoverished rural communities.

Some years, policy leaders, such as Senators Bob Dole and George McGovern were honored. Dole and McGovern developed federal legislation that improved children’s diets through school lunch programs.

Beyond the World Food Prize organization in Iowa are other initiatives, such as Feed the Future, an integrated federal program that involves a variety of international entities working on education, economic development and science.

Kansas State University is part of the effort, with its Feed the Future Innovation Lab for the Reduction of Post-Harvest Loss.

The lab works to reduce or eliminate the loss of crops and food after they are harvested, but before the food is consumed. According to a K-State website, the lab focuses mostly on four countries: Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Ghana and Guatemala. And it’s involved in other projects in Honduras, Nepal and Afghanistan.

This kind of collaboration leads to real improvements. Over the past 30 years, levels of poverty and hunger have declined significantly worldwide, although the rate of hunger has ticked up the past couple of years.

The progress, tracked by the World Bank and other international groups, provides hard evidence that science makes real and positive differences.

We know this, of course, from our own lives – whether we are talking about medical treatments or about how fast our electronic devices can load data.

But most of us take it for granted, and in our complacency, we tend to ignore or even grow cynical about the advances that are changing the world for the better.

We tend to focus on problems, on what’s wrong with the world. It’s worthwhile to take a moment to consider what’s right with it.

A native of Garden City, Julie Doll is a former journalist who has worked at newspapers in California, Indiana and New York, as well as across Kansas.