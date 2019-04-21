Bankruptcies
The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.
Dodge City
Michael Richard Flax, assets: $20,050; liabilities: $81,773.
Elkhart
Michael Leon Varner and Alecia Joy Varner, estimated assets: $0 to $50,000; estimated liabilities: $100,001 to $500,000.
Hays
Todd Allen Werth, Chapter 13, assets: $15,967; liabilities: $69,507.
Kristopher T. Younger and Jennifer R. Younger, assets: $166,038; liabilities: $351,072.
Holcomb
Val E. Ves, assets: $101,695; liabilities: $40,806.
Hutchinson
Vicki Ann Lloyd, assets: $214,073; liabilities: $100,285.
Liberal
Javier G. Martinez and Martina Trejo Martinez, assets: $83,760; liabilities: $99,183.
Lindsborg
Denise Michelle Coffey, estimated assets: $0 to $50,000; estimated liabilities: $0 to $50,000.
Lyons
Jerome Eugene Nowak, assets: $9,590; liabilities: $178,195.
Newton
Ricki Lynn Biggerstaff, aka Ricki Lynn Feight, assets: $161,680; liabilities: $212,077.
Justin William Tighe, assets: $25,926; liabilities: $31,495.
Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.