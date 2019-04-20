There is a simple reason why the U.S. provides an inordinate amount of support to Israel. Evangelical Christians believe Israel must be totally a Jewish state. Then Christ will return, fold his fundamentalist followers into his arms, and lift them upward to Heaven. All other peoples -- Jews, other Christians, Buddhists, Atheists, etc. -- will be doomed to eternal Hell. In fact, other fundamentalists will also be denied. Only the particular sect to which you belong will be accepted. It is a very exclusive membership.

But, since each sect believes it is the righteous, in total there is huge support for Israel. There are over 14.5 million Evangelicals in the U.S. There are only slightly over 14.5 million Jews worldwide; 6.5 million in Israel, and perhaps 5 million in the U.S. So the massive U.S. support Israel enjoys is majorly at the behest of Evangelical Christians. They see the rapture within grasp!

Beth Vannatta

Halstead